Leonardo Dicaprio and Irina Shayk in a relationship | Entertainment

Leonardo Dicaprio, an actor who does not date beauties older than 25, fell for the charms of a pretty Russian woman!

Model Irina Shayk was considered one of the most beautiful and handsome models from the moment she stepped on the catwalk. The story of a poor beauty from the small town of Yamanzeliska in Russia, who had to grow vegetables with her mother and sister to survive, enchanted the world, and her beauty made men famous.

She was in a relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo for years, until she discovered that the famous footballer had been cheating on her. The broken heart of beautiful Irina was healed by Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper, to whom she gave birth to a daughter. The couple broke up after a few years, due to rumors that the star of the “Hangover” movie cheated on her with Lady Gaga, and recently they published pictures from their joint vacation and fueled rumors that they had reconciled.

New pictures from the Coachella music festival say otherwise… Hollywood actor Leonardo Dicaprio, who recently found himself the target of criticism because he was caught with a beauty who is only 19 years old, was photographed at the moment when Irina joined his company at the festival.

She was with a friend, and Leonardo didn’t take his hands off her. He untangled her hair that got tangled in her earring, constantly touched her shoulder and whispered in her ear, causing social media users to comment in disbelief that “maybe he’s finally come to his senses.”

Irina is 37 years old, Leonardo is 49, and together they look like this:

