“Lies about the war and about Kiev, with Zelensky it was possible to negotiate”: Prigozhin’s final accusation against the Russian military leaders

Attacks that went on for months, increasingly peremptory and aggressive, against Russian military leaders and the Chief of Defense Shoigu. But on the night of June 23, with a 30-minute video on Telegramthe final rupture between the leader of the Wagner mercenaries took place Yevgeny Prigozhin and the establishment di Moscawhich he openly accused of lying about the reasons for the invasion of Ukraine and the alleged attacks that Kievwith the help of Natohe wanted to throw up Mosca. Accusations which were followed by the occupation by Wagner mercenaries of military sites in Rostov and the attempted coup d’état, with a promise: “We will destroy everything around us. You cannot destroy us. We have goals. We are all ready to die. All 25,000″.

I points – Prigozhin in fact he questions the main justifications of the Russia for the war, accusing the country’s military leadership of “deceiving” the Russian people and stressing that it would have been possible to negotiate with Volodymyr Zelensky and avoid conflict. The Wagner boss later dismissed the claims Mosca according to which Kiev was planning to launch an offensive on territories controlled by Russia in the Ukraine Eastern Europe in February 2022. “Nothing out of the ordinary happened on the eve of February 24,” Prigozhin said, adding that “the Ministry of Defence is trying to mislead public opinion and the presidenttelling the story that there have been insane levels of aggression from the Ukrainian side and that they would attack us together with the entire bloc of the Nato“. In fact, she said the boss of Wagner “Kiev did not bomb the Donbass for 8 years, only the Russian positions. And the special operation was launched for a completely different reason.

Prigozhin he finally added that the Russian leadership could have avoided war by negotiating with the Ukrainian president. According to Prigozhin, by speaking of an imminent Ukrainian offensive, the Russian Defense Ministry has misled both the company and Putin. Prigozhin later said that Russian oligarchs wanted Ukraine to become president Viktor Medvedchuka Ukrainian politician who is considered close to Putin. And he criticized the leaders of the Russian armed forces and the ministry for the start of the invasion, calling it an “incompetently designed operation”. So he claimed, without evidence, that a decree to honor the defense minister Shoigu of a second star of “Hero of Russia” had been prepared even before the start of the war, suggesting that the promotion of Shoigu was one of the reasons for the military aggression against the Ukraine. Always second MedusaPrigozhin – known for his aggressive and offensive tones – then published another post accusing the Ministro Shoigu and the Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov of “genocide of the Russian people, murder of thousands of Russian citizens and transfer of Russian territory to the enemy”.

