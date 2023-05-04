LIVE! The 74th anniversary of the Superga tragedy: the Holy Mass begins

Live the day of celebrations for the 74th anniversary of the Superga tragedy

Dear readers, today is a deeply felt anniversary in the grenade world. We are ready to tell you about the long day of celebrations for the 74th anniversary of the Superga tragedy live, minute by minute (HERE the complete program of May 4th).

17:20 – Also present was a representation of Genoa fans who put a rossoblù scarf around Pellegri’s neck, probably to underline his gesture yesterday in the match against Sampdoria

17:05 – At the time of the company’s arrival there were some boos addressed to President Cairo

17:03 – The Holy Mass has begun in memory of those who died in the Superga tragedy

16:50 – The First Team players have arrived in Superga

16:48 – There are also members of the grenade youth sector such as Aaron Ciammaglichella or the Primavera coach Giuseppe Scurto

16:45 – Claudio Sala, Serino Rampanti and Paolo Pulici were also present in the church

16:34 – Paul too clean up arrives at the Basilica while the players of the First Team of the Bull should arrive in a few minutes

16:30 – Franco’s son arrives in Superga OssolaClaudio Sala and Angel Ceres.

16:05 – A delegation of company representatives brought bouquets of flowers to the Grande Torino tombstone at the Basilica

15:43 – Here is an image of the bicycles in Superga with all the cyclists who colored the city with grenades:

15:40 – More and more people are arriving at the Basilica waiting for the Ceremony to begin in just over an hour See also The German Chancellor will lead a delegation to visit China to achieve substantial growth in the China-Europe freight train.

15:28 – The cyclists of the “La Invincibili” ride are arriving at the Basilica of Superga

15:00 – The president of Turin, Urbano Cairo he had lunch at the president’s club Torino FC 1906 D’Alessandro. In addition to the granata patron, several prominent figures such as Gianluca were also present Vigna from the I flame FedericoRenato ZaccarelliAngelo Ceres (flanked by her grandchildren in the photo with Cairo), Susanna EgerFranco Ossola and other city authorities.

14:12 – Turin’s open-door training on the morning of 4 May ends here

13:52 – From the “La Invincibili” game line, the ride organized by Enjoyers to pay homage to the Grande Torino. The caravan will ride up to the Basilica of Superga (HERE the video)

13:45 – I present a banner to Fila: “The legend lives in the heart and in the memory!!” signed by the Curva Maratona

13:35 – Started a practice match on a small field

13:32 – Lazaro and Miranchuk entered the field

13:30 – Everything is ready for “La Invincibili”, the ride organized by Enjoyers to pay homage to the Grande Torino. The caravan will ride up to the Basilica of Superga, coloring the city with grenade

13:25 – From the first team on the pitch who didn’t play yesterday and who was used little like Pellegri. In the secondary field the goalkeepers (without Vanja) and Ola Aina who carries out a differentiated job

13:23 – Several players joined by Primavera

13:20 – Vieira trains with the rest of the group

13:15 – The grenades entered the field at Fila See also Željko Obradović apologized to Filip Petrušev | Sports

13:10 – Ovation at the field entrance for Ivan Juric

13:04 – Approximately 500 fans in Philadelphia. Applause and congratulations in particular for Pellegri

13:00 – Stella Mazzola, Valentino’s niece, spoke at the Valentino Mazzola park (HERE the video)

12:40 – The inauguration of the park dedicated to Valentino Mazzola has begun. Present in Cairo were Mayor Stefano Lo Russo, Maria Grazia Grippo (President of the City Council and of the Toponymy Commission), Massimiliano Miano (President of District 8) and Stella Mazzola (Valentino’s nephew)

12:20 – At the Happy Moto srl motorcycle dealership in via Giambattista Lulli, clean up answered some questions to Toro News microphones (HERE his words)

12:14 – Many present at the inauguration of the park dedicated to Valentino Mazzola, located in Piazza Galimberti (Borgo Filadelfia), a few hundred meters as the crow flies from Filadelfia

12:04 – Granata fans begin to take their seats in the Philadelphia stands

11:52 – Early fans already in line for training at Philadelphia stadium

11:40 – President Urban Cairo at the Monumental Cemetery: “Today we remember the men of Grande Torino. Bond with the fans? Fortissimo” (HERE his words)

10:55 – The first social media messages arrive in memory of the Invincibles: from Benfica to Juventus (HERE the details).

10:36 – The president of Torino Urbano has arrived at the Monumental Cemetery Cairo

10:32 – Franco Ossola, Angelo Cereser and councilor Mimmo Carretta were present

10:28 – Also present Susanna Egri at the Monumental Cemetery: “I don’t need it to be May 4th to remember my father and that team, a terrible twist of fate took them away from us and the pain still remains today. As long as I have the strength I will always remember my father’s work to build that incredible story. The Buongiorno goal that reads the names today? A sign of destiny, sometimes good things happen too“. See also Andrew Tate and his brother will be transferred to house arrest

10:25 – About 200 people present at the Monumental Cemetery: the start of the commemoration is at 10.30

10:05 – Rolando Bianchi – former captain of Turin – he told in an interview given to Turin Today the thrill of reading the names of the Invincibles at Superga: “A great honor, but also a responsibility” (HERE his words)

10:00 – The gates of the Cortile della Memoria open at the Filadelfia. Extraordinary opening at the Grande Torino Museum until 2 pm.