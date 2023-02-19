SPICE – After the draw with Nantes in the Europa League Juventus goes to the Peak in search of the third consecutive victory in the championship after those against Salernitana and Fiorentina, matches in which the bianconeri have not conceded a goal. On the other hand it Spezia, entrusted to Fabrizio Lorieriinterim coach after Gotti’s sacking, has picked up just one point in the last four Serie A games and is looking for answers and redemption.

19:00

Waiting for the teams to return

At the ‘Peak’ everything is ready for recovery after the first half ended with the Juve ahead 1-0 on Spezia landlord: the spectators await the return of the two teams from the changing rooms.

18:48

45’+2′ – The first half ends

After two minutes of added time, the first half ends at the Peak with Juventus leading 1-0 thanks to Kean’s goal.

18:41

40′ – Another chance for Shomurodov

Verde’s cross finds Shomurodov in the box who smashes his header to the ground, facilitating Perin’s central save.

18:34

33′ – Shomurodov misses the equalizer

Immediate reaction from Spezia, Shomurodov however with a header does not find the goal and sends high.

18:33

32′ – JUVE’S GOAL WITH KEAN!

Kostic hits the back and calibrates Kean’s cross to the millimeter, who with a delicate touch on the fly runs perfectly on the post along the ball and scores the 1-0.

18:27

26′ – Danilo close to scoring

From the developments of the corner Danilo finds the right time and takes off well, almost scoring a header: the ball just wide.

18:26

25′ – Dragowski out due to injury, Marchetti returns

Dragowski raises the white flag and asks for a replacement due to a muscle problem, in his place the former Lazio player Federico Marchetti, who hadn’t played a match in Serie A since 15 May 2021.

18:18

17′ – Vlahovic’s goal disallowed

Cuadrado’s long throw catches Vlahovic, who scores. However, the linesman cancels for offside, clear.

18:17

16′ – Agudelo booked

Agudelo sinks the tackle and spreads Rabiot on the restart, yellow is inevitable.

18:09

8′ – Shoulder leads Spezia from the bench

It is Sergio Spalla on the sideline who leads Spezia from the bench. The last time without Gotti, in the match against Napoli, Fabrizio Lorieri gave the directives to the team.

18:02

1′ – Immediately yellow in Locatelli, he will miss the derby

Not even twenty seconds later the first yellow card of the match arrives, it’s for Locatelli: he was cautioned, he will miss the derby with Turin.

18:01

1′ – THE GAME BEGINS

Let’s go, Spezia-Juve begins: the first ball for the hosts.

17:50

Juve black beast of Spezia

Juventus have won all five Serie A matches against Spezia and have not conceded a goal in three of these: the black and white team is in fact one of the two formations – like Lazio – against which the Aquilotti have played more than one match, finding always the defeat in the top division.

17:35

Square in the pre game

“There will be moments in the match where we have to be balanced, if we score a goal then we’ll have to score another as soon as possible. All matches are difficult, it will be the same today and we’ll do everything to win”. Thus Cuadrado to Dazn in the pre-match of Spezia-Juve.

17:20

Allegri changes 6 before Nantes

Compared to the formation lined up against Nantes Allegri changes 6 men in the starting eleven: Perin, Rugani, Cuadrado, Locatelli, Kostic and Kean are the news against Spezia. Management and shifts in view of the return to the Europa League.

16:58

The official formations

SPICE (3-5-2): Dragowski; North, Ampadu, Nikolaou; Gazi, Bourabia, Ekdal, Agudelo, Reca; Green, Shomurodov. Trainer: Shoulder.

JUVENTUS (3-5-2): Perin; Danilo, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Paredes, Rabiot, Kostic; Kean, Vlahovic. Trainer: Allegri.

16:45

Di Maria’s numbers

Angel Di Maria has been actively involved in four goals (two goals, two assists) in his last five league appearances: with the Argentine on the field (13 games) in this Serie A, Juventus have a better average goals scored (1.6 vs 1.4 ) and a higher win rate (61.5% vs 55.6%).

16:30

Curiosity about Spezia-Juve

Considering the last three Serie A championships (2020/21, 2021/22 and 2022/23), Spezia are the only opponents against which Juventus have scored at least three goals in two different away games: 1-4 on 1 November 2020 and 2-3 on 22 September 2021.

Spezia hasn’t scored at home for 329 minutes (since Nzola’s goal in the 31st minute in Spezia-Atalanta 2-2): it’s the longest home fast for the Ligurians in the top Italian championship.

Juventus is both the team that has won the most 1-0 times in this championship (six), and the one that has won the most matches by combining success on the clean sheet (13, including the 2-0 first leg at Spezia).

Only against Napoli (383), Daniel Green – author of a brace in the last match against Empoli – played more minutes in Serie A without ever scoring than against Juventus (319).

Dusan Vlahovic he scored five goals in five Serie A games played against Spezia: however, the five goals were all concentrated in the four home games; this could be his first appearance at the Picco in the top tournament, given that the only away match against the Aquilotti was played at Manuzzi (2-2 with the Fiorentina shirt on 18 October 2020).





Allegri:





Alberto Picco Stadium