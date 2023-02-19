Clinical trials for BioNTech’s cancer vaccines are expected to start this year in the UK, marking an important step towards their possible sale to the market.

Within a few months, the go-ahead will start mass testing for cancer vaccine which will mark an important step towards their potential introduction to the market. The announcement came from Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci, the spouses at the head of BioNtech, the German company that together with Pfizer created the anti Covid vaccine but above all the mRna technology which is also the basis of the new cancer vaccines.

Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci

Mass testing will kick off in Britain this year, thanks to a agreement between the UK government and the company which also plans to open a new development and research center in the country. To introduce the breakthrough cancer therapy, Biontech plans to conduct clinical trials on thousands of people in the UK. “Our patients will be among the first to be able to participate in studies and trials for targeted, personalized and precise treatments with new therapies both to cure cancer and to prevent its recurrence,” said UK Health Minister Steve Barclay.

According to Sahin, the company is currently still deciding which cancer types it wants to test its cells on personalized oncological immunotherapies and the places where he will conduct the tests. The company expects to be able to use the antidote based on messenger RNA technology within seven years at the latest.

“We believe the cancer vaccine will become available for large numbers of patients before 2030The technology for this type of therapy has come a long way in recent years,” Sahin said. “In 2014, we needed 3-6 months to create an individualized cancer vaccine, now we need 4-6 weeks. . Our goal is to get it in less than 4 weeks” said the founder of BioNtech himself.

Biontech ha already several variants of cancer vaccines in development and can already show the first encouraging results, for example with pancreatic cancers, but mass tests will be fundamental, which by 2030, expects to be able to cure up to 10,000 patients