Home Health BioNtech announces mass testing of anti-cancer vaccine within the year
Health

BioNtech announces mass testing of anti-cancer vaccine within the year

by admin
BioNtech announces mass testing of anti-cancer vaccine within the year

Clinical trials for BioNTech’s cancer vaccines are expected to start this year in the UK, marking an important step towards their possible sale to the market.

Within a few months, the go-ahead will start mass testing for cancer vaccine which will mark an important step towards their potential introduction to the market. The announcement came from Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci, the spouses at the head of BioNtech, the German company that together with Pfizer created the anti Covid vaccine but above all the mRna technology which is also the basis of the new cancer vaccines.

Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci

Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci

Mass testing will kick off in Britain this year, thanks to a agreement between the UK government and the company which also plans to open a new development and research center in the country. To introduce the breakthrough cancer therapy, Biontech plans to conduct clinical trials on thousands of people in the UK. “Our patients will be among the first to be able to participate in studies and trials for targeted, personalized and precise treatments with new therapies both to cure cancer and to prevent its recurrence,” said UK Health Minister Steve Barclay.

According to Sahin, the company is currently still deciding which cancer types it wants to test its cells on personalized oncological immunotherapies and the places where he will conduct the tests. The company expects to be able to use the antidote based on messenger RNA technology within seven years at the latest.

See also  Italian Tech Week 2022: the selection for 30 startups is open, here's how to register


Anti-corruption blitz: Zelensky does not spare even Kolomoisky, the oligarch who launched him into politics

“We believe the cancer vaccine will become available for large numbers of patients before 2030The technology for this type of therapy has come a long way in recent years,” Sahin said. “In 2014, we needed 3-6 months to create an individualized cancer vaccine, now we need 4-6 weeks. . Our goal is to get it in less than 4 weeks” said the founder of BioNtech himself.

Biontech ha already several variants of cancer vaccines in development and can already show the first encouraging results, for example with pancreatic cancers, but mass tests will be fundamental, which by 2030, expects to be able to cure up to 10,000 patients

You may also like

Putin is winning on the home front. And...

Moderate alcohol consumption before and during pregnancy can...

Former President Carter has begun receiving palliative care

it can proliferate in both urban and rural...

Breast cancer: the symptoms that women (and men)...

“Never seen such a case.” The diagnosis is...

«At Pascoli a student was beaten with belts»

Tumors, screening at pre-Covid levels. “But the membership...

Patient shows up in emergency room with blue...

Sinner beaten in the final at the ATP...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy