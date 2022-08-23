It’s a manhunt in the UK after a 9-year-old girl was killed at her home in Liverpool on Monday night, when a man broke into the house to escape a gunman, who was chasing him. The police report it. The little girl, Olivia Pratt-Korbel, died in Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital shortly after the shooting, which took place around 10pm.

The girl’s mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, received a shot in the wrist as she tried to close the main door to the gunman, whom the family did not know.

(reuters)

“This is a shocking and frightening attack that will affect our communities and I want to take this opportunity again to appeal to anyone who knows who was responsible for this attack to come forward and give us those names,” said the manager. police officer of Merseyside, Serena Kennedy, speaking at the press conference. “We have to find all those responsible, not just the gunman. We need to find who supplied the weapon and who organized this terrible incident, ”Kennedy said.

Part 1 of @merpolchiefcon message to the community following the tragic murders of 9-year old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Ashely Dale and Sam Rimmer. If you have any information, including CCTV, dashcam or smart doorbell footage please get in touch. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/FknkMrQZ1o — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) August 23, 2022

According to the police reconstruction, it all started when a gunman opened fire on two other men on the road outside the Korbels’ home. When Cheryl Korbel opened the door to see what was happening, one of the targets made its way to the house, police said. The gunman chased after him, firing indiscriminately at the house as Korbel tried to bar the door. The man who took refuge in the house suffered gunshot wounds in the upper body and was taken to hospital, while the gunman escaped.