Home World London bans TikTok for ministers and civil servants
World

London bans TikTok for ministers and civil servants

by admin
London bans TikTok for ministers and civil servants

The social TikTok it is banned by the British Tory government. The executive headed by Rishi Sunak has decided to prohibit access to network content on smartphones used for work by public officials, ministers and employees, imitating the EU Commission they United States. This is what the BBC reports, anticipating a communication expected in Parliament by the Minister for Digital Oliver Dowden.

Previous Security Under Secretary Tom Tugendhat said he was awaiting a report from the National Information Security Center (NCSC) before deciding on the “extremely important matter”, but the announcement was expected soon. United States, Canada, Belgium and the European Commission have already banned the app among employees.

Beijing against Washington: “Cease the unjustified attacks on TikTok” London’s move comes as a new clash between Beijing and Washington takes place on TikTok, with China asking the United States to “put an end to unjustified attacks” on the platform. This is what Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, on the hypothesis of a request by the US administration of President Joe Biden to the Chinese owners of TikTok, ByteDance, to sell their shares or face the ban on the popular app video sharing in the United States.

“No Evidence on National Security Threats” “The United States has so far failed to produce evidence that TikTok threatens US national security,” Wang Wenbin said in the daily briefing, calling on Washington to “stop spreading false information and stop unreasonably suppressing affected companies.” TikTok meanwhile confirmed press reports that US officials had urged it to part ways with Chinese holding company ByteDance to avoid a nationwide ban.

See also  Pope: Violence against women is widespread, often used as a weapon of war - Vatican News

You may also like

Milan-Udinese | Sottil thinks about a substitution: Pereyra...

VIDEOS | Napoli-Eintracht: more clashes in the night...

Novak Djokovic’s new job is making watches |...

March 8, when the artist AKD celebrates Women...

the video released by the Pentagon-Corriere TV

Kim Kardashian on Psoriasis | Magazine

Finland and Sweden may not join NATO together

stop the collection against the pension reform –...

Greece, when two state managements are not enough...

China, Russia, Iran Hold Joint Military Exercise in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy