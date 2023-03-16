Afp The social TikTok it is banned by the British Tory government. The executive headed by Rishi Sunak has decided to prohibit access to network content on smartphones used for work by public officials, ministers and employees, imitating the EU Commission they United States. This is what the BBC reports, anticipating a communication expected in Parliament by the Minister for Digital Oliver Dowden.

Previous Security Under Secretary Tom Tugendhat said he was awaiting a report from the National Information Security Center (NCSC) before deciding on the “extremely important matter”, but the announcement was expected soon. United States, Canada, Belgium and the European Commission have already banned the app among employees.

Beijing against Washington: “Cease the unjustified attacks on TikTok” London’s move comes as a new clash between Beijing and Washington takes place on TikTok, with China asking the United States to “put an end to unjustified attacks” on the platform. This is what Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, on the hypothesis of a request by the US administration of President Joe Biden to the Chinese owners of TikTok, ByteDance, to sell their shares or face the ban on the popular app video sharing in the United States.

“No Evidence on National Security Threats” “The United States has so far failed to produce evidence that TikTok threatens US national security,” Wang Wenbin said in the daily briefing, calling on Washington to “stop spreading false information and stop unreasonably suppressing affected companies.” TikTok meanwhile confirmed press reports that US officials had urged it to part ways with Chinese holding company ByteDance to avoid a nationwide ban.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

