Home World Madrid’s Alebrije publish their album inspired by Mexico
World

Madrid’s Alebrije publish their album inspired by Mexico

by admin
Madrid’s Alebrije publish their album inspired by Mexico

Madrileños alebrije They have released a new album. “Immortals”an eclectic album that brings together a wide range of influences that go from classic rock and blues to 90s indie, going through genres with Latin roots such as salsa, rumba or habanera.

The album came out on February 9 and has Mexico among its main sources of inspiration: in the name of the group, on the cover, in the lyrics, in the prominence of metals and, especially explicitly, in one of its songs. Title songs: Day of the Dead. According to the band this is “an album about the fragility of life and love in the key of folk-pop”.

“Immortals” It was born from the hand of Javi, guitarist of the group, and its singer Isa who created a dozen songs while they were still immersed in their previous project, “The Reverb”. After reviewing the material with the producer of the record, the singer and guitarist Ariza, the seven pieces that make up the album were chosen and since February 9 they have been heard on all music platforms.

See also  Burma, military junta releases 23,000 prisoners

You may also like

The first Leopard 2 tanks, sent from Poland,...

gameplay and behind the scenes with Italian subtitles

Nord Stream, German media against Hersch’s conclusions: the...

Joan Queralt vuelve con “Dancing Naked Without A...

“Appreciated but needs improvement”, is how TIM responds...

Plane crash in Nepal, was it human error?

Milleproroghe, Mattarella’s letter on beach concessions

The War One Year Later: Who Wins and...

Microsoft Flight Simulator invites us to New Zealand...

taylor rochesti in le mans | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy