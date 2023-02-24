Madrileños alebrije They have released a new album. “Immortals”an eclectic album that brings together a wide range of influences that go from classic rock and blues to 90s indie, going through genres with Latin roots such as salsa, rumba or habanera.

The album came out on February 9 and has Mexico among its main sources of inspiration: in the name of the group, on the cover, in the lyrics, in the prominence of metals and, especially explicitly, in one of its songs. Title songs: Day of the Dead. According to the band this is “an album about the fragility of life and love in the key of folk-pop”.

“Immortals” It was born from the hand of Javi, guitarist of the group, and its singer Isa who created a dozen songs while they were still immersed in their previous project, “The Reverb”. After reviewing the material with the producer of the record, the singer and guitarist Ariza, the seven pieces that make up the album were chosen and since February 9 they have been heard on all music platforms.