Mallorca Live Festival, breaking latest news of the Festival (2023)

It is time for the children to leave school. But the roads in this part of Mallorca are saturated for another reason: Magaluf wants to party. Not like the one on the news: balcony, invasion of Texans and Premier shirts. The sixth edition of Mallorca Live Festival stir up the island

The way to get there on foot is a cemetery of restaurants and bars for foreigners. But the welcome to the compound makes it nice Judeline. Canijo premiered. He was late, the care and pampering of him was appreciated. A Thursday start very different from the one offered by Courting’s high-pitched guitars. The thing began to raise revolutions with the collage of Rojuu: shoegaze, emo, trash. The show from him sounds like thunder. And the public is expected to expect: young, lost… young lost. Desiring melodies. And guitars, because carlangas and his new layout also flirted with the respectable. Fresh air to the guitars and a sax that ends up expanding the culebreo. plated. Play a song from Novedades Carminha. But the bolo’s attack doesn’t depend on it. Win the orchestra spirit. Shortly after, rusowsky combines its most bedroom face with the most festive tempos. Merit is that in such a vast setting it manages to penetrate: background videos, fast-motion street view, the gig of the day was going to be from a room in the heart of a few thousand.

Old Morla generated another intimacy, universal. And posh. The VIP area was filled; while the press dined, the influencers took the relevant photos with the most effective of the night. He and she, they and they, posed; The ornate screens of the people of Madrid looked good, in the background, on the latest generation smartphones.

Natos and Waor – Photo: Javier Bragado Natos & Waor They gave the festival a twist, one of those Copernicans that leave you confused. His mix of guitars, urban and the meneítos de Waor, are infallible today. Right behind, on the Radio 3 stage, they were playing a kind of Sparks, Alien Tango. The mass bath, yes, they gave it to him The Kooks y To install Bad Gyal. With opposite ideas: song vs. production. Happy before Friday.

Jimena Amarillo he laid the carpet on the second day of the festival, singing to the calm. The early afternoon of the edition, in general, were very successful. Always proposals with claw, but that looked good with the sun going down. “Now comes a lively song. So many decibels overwhelm me, I want to move like Diego from Carolina Durante”the young woman dictated. She didn’t need it. She serves up drums, bass, guitar, and characters looping in the background, gloomy Gorillaz-esque designs. She played Pachelbel’s “Canon” and explained it, she tells everything while she’s singing –a lot of self-perception–, with absolute humor, yes. The “Canon” became “Get lucky”. And then she dedicated the gig to “her lesbians from Mallorca”. “We lesbians who make music, we finally have a place!”. See also Israel, Lapid: "Extend Abraham's agreements to Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. But it takes time"

then they came Second (they did not lack packaging… but not everything is The National in the lord’s vineyard) and La calor (a tropical and Caribbean session). And with them, a confirmation: the only thing I missed from the festival was something more middle class to sew the poster. When the main stage commands, the rest of the event there are moments when it stops. The wait threatened a storm, but in the end it was chirimiri compared to the chuzos de punta –in the form of bars– of Locust and Proc, a new milestone for the Innside stage, and a flow like no one else showed. They had passages of everything: from Latin to nineties. Also tech. They commented that they had been working in Ibiza for years: “In Ibiza I learned to appreciate drugs… and techno”, they laughed.

Ayax and Prok – Photo: Javier Bragado The illustrious Majorcan of the day also had an audience, L.A., which coincided with the people of Granada; which means that on Saturday there was more influx. The artist, very electric, reviewed his career. While he was finishing, people were already crowding to the other side, on the adjoining stage, to take a place for Black Eyed Peas. With the Americans it did start to rain. Poetic justice. Let’s get it started, with a redoubled bass drum to sound more reggaetonero… And that’s as far as innovation. They started the submachine gun out of nostalgia, with a battery that many would like to be that organic, yes, they took the cheers and left. They sang together, showed off separately, “This is love” and “Where is the love” sounded. Twenty years they have been looking for love. And while the Americans broke “I gotta feeling” with various interruptions, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club they made room for themselves with guitar blows. If the first Blacks are trend hunters, these are trend rejecters; long live the distortion See also Boeing demonstrates a system that can shoot down intercontinental ballistic missiles faster-the United States

The rain returned, raincoats made of pure plastic were distributed, the people crowded together until they were windy, and they left Quevedo. The mobiles went up, there were rolls, a Kanye West-like speech of “number one”, the intro of the album – very Kanye West, come on – and everything was cold until the smoke cannons began. He lacks bottom, literally: he drowned defending the play by himself with a DJ. But with the audiovisuals, the change of outfit, the roosters and the watts (and Punto G or the theme produced by Bizarrap) unleashed general madness. The boards will come. the opposite of Moderate, which are already going –too much– on automatic pilot. They started the set more playful, but they soon became more sizzling. There were those who joined those hours to see them: the festival has a policy for young people and from 1:30 a.m. there are cheaper tickets, to generate a relay of public. These changes came in handy, they didn’t saturate the venue, and they gave a new air. On Thursday the space breathed (about 17,000 people). Friday and Saturday the figure increased to 25,000.

The public, largely local and between 25 and 45 years old, experienced nostalgia markedly. Many had been to the Aquapark where the event takes place, and of which only a few tiles remain.

An enclosure that the rest of the year is closed, where weeds accumulate and hedges grow. The arrival of the festival transforms the place, well located, surrounded by mountains. The idea of ​​changing the location of the festival was to change the face of leisure in Magaluf. It was achieved. Especially on Saturday, where the Majorcans lived their party in the punished -mediatically- area of ​​Calvià.

The Francisco Frankenstein Foundation, Nikis of 2023, started on Saturday. But people passed by, the nostalgic magnet, calorro, cañí and bakalero from the small square it was too strong. They fill the Innside. The band is stimulated by the influx and happy by the evolution of the last months. They have slept an hour today. It’s okay, your Roneo funk club asks for a late night. It suits them well. I hope they win songs and be the Estopa of a generation; they all need some Tow. See also A U.S. Aegis destroyer enters the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry: The Russian Black Sea Fleet has monitored it | Missile Destroyer | Aegis | US Navy_Sina News

The Plazuela – Photo: Javier Bragado while they played long live swedenwith a delivery that is always beyond doubt, well above other consecrated guitarists such as Vetusta Morla (the very intense interpretation of “Todo lo que importa”), Mueveloreina and then Putilatex –with Terremoto as the master of ceremonies, who would remember the first time of the electroclash in Mallorca after a twenty-year career– they would set up their rave at the Stage Balearia, the stage for the night, where Locomía would parade (very crazy to see them in 2023, but an idea to which a few thousand signed up; his voguing with fans deserved a bigger stage, it was not a simple revival), Hydrogenese, Joe Twilight, Samantha Hudson o Cascales. Whoever wanted a party, more glitter and glitter, would camp here all night.

Outside of the Stage Balearia, dancing also prevailed. Were Stereo Bomb, !!! (always funky enriched), snooping (they invested more time in finding a vintage outfit, Banesto jersey, than in equalizing the voices) and the Chemical Brothers. Before, Blanco Palamera offered a regular show, too vaporous for the bpm donkey that went around the night. They had little public, who remained trapped to receive the Colombians and the British.