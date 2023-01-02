(Original title: Many places announced the investigation of the new crown infection rate; Gao Fu: The virus has found a variety of animal hosts)

1

Many places announced the investigation of the new crown infection rate, the highest is above 60%

“Have you been infected with the new crown?” Recently, Hainan, Zhejiang, Sichuan and other places have released local new crown infection data through questionnaire surveys, and the positive infection rate in some places is over 60%. Some places are still on the rise, with infections expected to peak in early January.

Sichuan: The actual infection rate is higher than 63.52%, and the daily new infections have fallen

On December 26, the Sichuan Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention released the results of the Sichuan Provincial New Crown Infection Questionnaire Survey (Second), which showed that the infection rate of 158,506 respondents in 183 counties (districts, cities) in 21 cities and prefectures in the province 63.52%, and another 28% of the surveyed population had no nucleic acid or antigen test, but had fever, cough and other symptoms of new coronavirus infection. Therefore, the actual infection rate of the new crown virus in the surveyed population should be higher than 63.52%. The peak period of positive detection in the whole province is concentrated on December 12-23, and the daily new infections are currently in the decline stage.

Hainan: The estimated infection rate has reached 50%, and the number of new crown infections is in a period of high volatility

On December 30, the press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic in Hainan Province (the eighty-fourth session) was held in Haikou. Party committee member and deputy director Li Wenxiu reported on the province’s new crown epidemic prevention and control work. Recently, the number of daily new crown infections in Hainan Province is at a high and fluctuating period, and the province’s estimated infection rate has reached 50%. Sanya City and Haikou City have passed the peak of infection as a whole.

Quzhou, Zhejiang: The infection rate accounts for about 30%-35% of the total population, reaching the peak of the first wave in early January

On the afternoon of December 28, Quzhou City held a press conference on the prevention and control of new coronavirus infection. According to Liao Lijun, Party Secretary and Director of the Quzhou Municipal Health and Health Commission, according to research and judgment, Quzhou City will enter the peak period of infection at the end of December, reach the first wave of peaks in early January (around New Year’s Day), and enter a high plateau period. It may be at the end of January (Spring Festival) The next week) reached the peak of the second wave. It was introduced at the meeting that referring to the WeChat questionnaire survey data of the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the current overall infection rate in Quzhou City accounts for about 30%-35% of the total population.

Zhoushan, Zhejiang: The proportion of infected people reached 30%-40%, and it is expected to enter the high plateau of the epidemic at the end of December

At 15:00 on December 29, Zhoushan City, Zhejiang Province held the 17th press conference of the leading group for the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. It is estimated that the current infection rate in the city has reached 30%-40%, and the total number of infected people is close to 400,000. about a week.

“Currently, my country’s new crown epidemic is at a high level of prevalence, but each province has entered a different stage of the epidemic.” On December 29, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced at a briefing held by the State Council Information Office, “Like Beijing In Tianjin, Hebei, Chengdu and Chongqing, and some provinces in central China, the epidemic developed relatively early, and the peak period of possible epidemics has passed. Chongqing, Anhui, Shanghai, Hubei, Hunan and other provinces and cities are in the high epidemic stage. Henan, Jilin, Fujian The epidemic situation in other provinces is also developing faster.”

Wu Zunyou said that according to experts’ comprehensive research and judgment based on the collected epidemic information, there will be a large number of people moving during the Spring Festival travel in China, which may make the epidemic situation more complicated. Minimize the impact of the peak of the epidemic to it.

2

Gao Fu: The virus has found animal hosts such as mink and white-tailed deer

From December 29th to 30th, the “2022 Phoenix Finance Summit” hosted by Phoenix.com and undertaken by Phoenix.com Finance and Economics was held. In a complex situation, how to stimulate economic vitality and how to promote the development of the private economy will be discussed in depth, so as to make suggestions and contribute to the economic development of the world and China.

Gao Fu, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and researcher at the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, shared his thoughts on epidemic prevention and control under the new situation and human pathogens. He talked about the relationship between humans and microorganisms, and pointed out that the new crown is not the first virus humans have encountered. The plague and the Black Death encountered in the 14th and 15th centuries killed half of the people in Europe due to the Black Death. “That’s why Pasteur said, ‘Gentlemen, microbes rule.'”

Nowadays, the new coronavirus has been mutating. Gao Fu pointed out that this is the result of mutual adaptation between the virus and the human immune system, and the virus mutation has also begun to adapt to various animals. At present, mink and white-tailed deer have begun to be infected with the new coronavirus. In addition to humans, the virus has found its own new host.

3

Novavax launches phase 2 trial of COVID-19 combined vaccine

Novavax issued a statement on December 30, announcing the launch of the second phase trial of the new crown-influenza combination vaccine and independent influenza vaccine candidates, which will evaluate different formulations of combination vaccines and candidate influenza vaccines in adults aged 50 to 80 safety and effectiveness.

The dose-confirmation trial will be conducted in two parts, with the aim of enrolling a total of approximately 2,300 participants at multiple sites in Australia and New Zealand, the statement said. Preliminary results of the trial are expected to be released in mid-2023, and relevant data will provide a reference for the Phase III trial. (Comprehensive Health Times, Phoenix.com, Jiemian News)