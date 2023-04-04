Filming of the film “Nedelja” is in progress, in which the life and career of the legendary singer of folk music and Sevdalinka, Džej Ramadanovski, will be shown.

Source: Instagram/marija_ramadanovski

Dje Ramadanovski left us on December 6, 2020. He died at the age of 56 in his home in Dorćol from a heart attack, and the turbulent life of this legendary singer will be turned into a movie. The long-awaited film about him is already being filmed, in which the main role went to Husein Alijević, better known as Husa from the formerly popular dance group Bit Street. In addition to a rich career, Jay also had difficult moments in his life, including the loss of his sister Sherherzada, and his songs will remain part of the heritage of folk music and sevdah.

Marija Ramadanovskisinger and daughter Dzej Ramadonovskishe was a guest with host Ivan Gajić in the Pulse of Serbia show on Kurir television, where she revealed more about the long-awaited film, but also why the family members will not be in it.

“Until recently, I didn’t have much information. I can say that the film is being shot extensively, that Husa will be the main actor and I know some details. However, it is still early for them because the shooting has just started. They only have two weeks of shooting days. We hope that the film will be good, true and as my father deserves. I agree that his life is for a movie. Everything else remains up to the directors, actors and how they will present it,” said Ramadanovski and added:

“We still haven’t received the script, we should soon. But from the story of my dad’s best friend Mića Softić, we learned that they tried to make the film really true. That it was my dad’s experiences from childhood, through his home to his career. So I think that everyone will like the film and that it will be good”.

Host Ivan Gajić was interested in whether Dže’s daughter has any idea who will play her in the film – “We will not be part of the film. There is no family because the film is until the fair in 1992 (solo concert of Dže at the Belgrade Fair). I still don’t know about the second part. The story of that film is from home, difficult life and childhood to the course of the concert, i.e. before I was born. As for the family itself, maybe mom was taken somewhere in the sense of when they got married and that’s it,” Marija explained.

See also Get rid of dependence on Russia, Germany says "has signed a long-term natural gas supply agreement with Qatar" | Qatar_Sina Finance_Sina Network 01:50 JE’S FAMILY WILL NOT BE PART OF THE MOVIE, HERE’S WHY! The daughter of the famous singer revealed everything: We haven’t received the script yet, BUT I KNOW ONE THING… Source: Kurir television Source: Kurir television

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!