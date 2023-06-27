Mario Maloča on Miloš Krasić and Juventus | Sports

Croatian football player Mario Maloča impressed by Miloš Krasić, the best player he played with.

At one time, one of the most sought-after players on the football market and one of the best players of the Serbian national team Miloš Krasić it remained in the incredible memory of the Croatian defender Mariju Maloči. At one time, they shared a dressing room in Lehija from Gdańsk, when Krasić was ending his playing career, and that was enough for Maloča to say to himself – he has never seen anything like it!

Players from the Balkans have passed through Polish football for years, and the former stopper of Hajduk from Split met many of them, but Miloš Krasić is the best player he has seen on the football field. The former football player of Vojvodina, CSKA Moscow, Juventus, Fenerbahce, Bastia and Lehija left an impressive impression on Croats as a person!

“I must say that there were always a lot of us Balkans and we were really good. Every day together, both women and us players. There was never any quarrel. The first time was Miloš Krasić, I can say the best player I ever played with, that is 100 percent. As a man, number two is the best I’ve been with… Number three, come on number three! Number two is Suba, and I’ll tell you who number one is later. It’s really beautiful… He’ll help everyone. When he came to sign for Legia, I said ‘no money’ and it was funny to him, he kept repeating it. Why would he come to Poland if he earned so much money? But what I thought was not true. He helped everyone, never he didn’t say a single ugly word against the league, the locker room, nothing ever bothered him,” Maloča told the Incubator podcast, then referred to the playing qualities of Miloš Krasić:

“The top! That’s impossible. He made his career on the wing, but he played for us as an eight. He dribbled everything, went through players! In my second season, we were fighting for the title, and he was by far the best player !”

Miloš Krasić ended his career after three years of playing for Lehija, and only a few years earlier the best teams in Europe were chasing him. At one time, he moved from CSKA Moscow, where he was fantastic, to Juventus and did not do very well. In addition to the fact that Serie A may not have pleased him, Maloča also sees a problem in his relationship with Conte, who is known for his hard training!

“He didn’t like training, let me say right away, that’s why he couldn’t at Juventus when Conte was there. Training? There’s no way! His thumb always hurts or something. We had a good coach, Piotr Novak, who allowed him because he knew he’d get everything back at the game. He is five days late for preparations, nobody asks him anything because he is so positive. We are still in contact to this day.”

In the continuation of the conversation, the Croatian football player pointed out that he shared the dressing room with Serbian players Filip Mladenović and Žarko Udovići, about whom he also spoke highly. He recalled some other Balkans who were his “compatriots” in Poland, and with whom he had an exceptional relationship. Among other things, because of them, he started following basketball and volleyball, even though he was not interested in those sports before.

At the beginning of his career, Mario Maloča was the first team member of Hajduk from Split for seven years, and then he moved to Lehija from Gdańsk, where he played for two seasons before being loaned to Greuther Firth. The German club bought him, but after two years he returned to Gdańsk and now wears the jersey of Lehija again, where he has already become a legend.

