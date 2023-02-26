Euroleague recognition for the Serbian ace

Source: MN PRESS

Serbian ace Marko Gudurić he was declared the MVP of the Euroleague round after he shone in the Fener jersey away from Partizan. In a packed Stark Arena, he scored 25 points to lead Dimitris Itoudis’ team to victory against the struggling Black and White, and his points and assists in the finale directly decided the winner.

The Euroleague emphasized that Gudurić had a utility index of even 35 and called his performance “by far the best” this season. The day after that match, he came to the “Aleksandar Nikolić” hall and cheered for Crvena zvezda against Alba, and then he joined the Serbian national team, with whom he will play on Monday in the deciding match against Great Britain.

His coach also spoke about Gudurić’s game against Partizan after the game Dimitris Itudis, emphasizing that Marko has matured to understand his role on both sides of the field, both in attack and defense. After an excellent performance, the Greek and the club allowed an important member of the Serbian national team to join the “eagles” and to “certify” the placement of the “eagles” in the Mundobasket with the rest of Svetislav Pešić’s team on Monday.

In the same hall (“Pionir”), Gudurić was greeted by Zvezda fans on Friday with a standing ovation and chanted for him to return to the red and white team.