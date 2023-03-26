Marko Todorović and Dragomir Bojanić Gidra marked the cult achievement “Žika’s Dynasty”, and a detail from the filming was revealed that the public did not know about.

Izvor: YouTube/Screenshot

One of the favorite works of domestic cinematography is certainly “Žika’s Dynasty”, which the audience still enjoys watching today. Many people laugh at the adventures of Žika and Milan as if they were watching the film for the first time, and the other characters are still talked about.

We recently discovered what the famous Boba (Vladimir Petrović) looks like now, and few knew what kind of relationship the main characters actually had. Dragomir Bojanic Gidra i Marko Todorovic. Todorović, known to everyone as his friend Milan, died on August 29, 2000, and his role in Zika’s dynasty marked his career.

Gidra and Marko had excellent relations both on the set and in private. However, this relationship was also marked by a small conflict. Gidra had a lot of work at that time, so we were waiting for his free time in order to continue filming. Todorovic did not want to wait any longer and expressed his desire to leave the filming.

However, the producers, together with Gidra, convinced him to give up.

“Gidra made seven or eight films in 1985. He didn’t know where he would go first, because he also played some plays in the theater,” said the creator of the iconic film, director Zoran Čalić.

“I planned a vacation earlier and I won’t postpone it. You can do without me,” Čavić quoted Marko Todorović as saying.

“His role was big and it was out of the question to film without Mark. I tried to please him. We met several times in a pub to soften his attitude. In the end, we shot a film that was an incredible success with the audience. Gidra is knew about that story and often teased Mark on the set. By the way, they got along very well. They belonged to different acting styles, but they were a great combination on and off the set,” added the director.

Although in the end everything was resolved and Todorović did not give up his role, Gidra often joked about it.

“And you wanted to run away,” Gidra told him jokingly.

