Europe and the United States have basically given up their resistance to the new crown pneumonia and completely “flattened”, which has instead given the new crown virus the opportunity to mutate and spread recklessly, and the impact of long-term symptoms left after infection with the new crown virus has gradually emerged.

According to media reports, the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that,At present, the United States has an average daily increase of about 39,000 confirmed cases of new crowns per week, about 340 deaths, and nearly 3,300 hospitalizations.

In fact, experts generally believe that the actual number of infections must be much higher than this, because the official statistics are no longer detailed, and many mild infections are not tested or reported.

Currently,BA.5, BA.4.6, BQ.1.1, BQ.1, BF.7, BA.2.75.2, BA.2.75, BA.4 and other at least 8 Omicron variant strains are spreading in the United Statesand according to WHO data, there are more than 300 sub-variants of Omicron.

Due to the continuous high number of infections and the increasing number of virus variants, more and more people in Europe and the United States are suffering from the sequelae of the “long new crown”, which has also been confirmed by reports from many authoritative institutions.

In October last year, the WHO explained “post-coronavirus symptoms”, that is, symptoms persisted for three months after being infected with the new coronavirus, and lasted for at least two months, but no other explanation could be found other than the new crown. This is regarded as a general definition of “long new crown”.

According to WHO estimates, 10-20% of people infected with Covid-19 may suffer from mid- to long-term sequelae of Covid-19, including fatigue, difficulty breathing, and cognitive impairment.

A survey by the University of Groningen in the Netherlands found that patients infected with the new coronavirus in the early stages of the epidemic had about12.7％Long-term sequelae occurred after recovery.

According to a study by the Brookings Institution, an American think tank, about 16 million Americans of working age have experienced the sequelae of the new crown, of which2-4 millionPeople cannot work.

According to the report of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 20% of people infected with the new crown still have sequelae after recovery, including fatigue, tachycardia, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, abnormal sensory function, muscle weakness, etc.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that more than 2.3 million people in the UK have long-term sequelae after contracting the new crown, accounting for about 3.5% of the UK’s total population.

Statistics Canada data indicates that among people who clearly knew or believed they had been infected with COVID-19,14.8%Said that at least three months after the initial infection, the so-called “long new crown” symptoms appeared, and there were about 1.4 million of these people. The most common symptom was fatigue, accounting for nearly three-quarters, followed by cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms accounted for 39%, and brain fog accounted for 33%.

Studies have long pointed out that 30-50% of infected people will experience “long new crown”, which can last for an average of 15 months, especially middle-aged and elderly women over 40 years old.

