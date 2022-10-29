Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 28 (Reporters Ren Qinqin, Liu Yizhan) The Supreme People’s Procuratorate’s report on the people’s procuratorate’s juvenile procuratorial work was submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for deliberation on the 28th.

Zhang Jun, chief procurator of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, pointed out in the report that the procuratorate adheres to “zero tolerance” and severely punishes crimes against minors. From 2018 to September this year, adults who were prosecuted for crimes against juveniles were sentenced to 47,000 people in the first instance, or more than three years in prison, accounting for 42% of the total sentenced.

The report said that the procuratorial organs, while punishing in accordance with the law, combined with supervision and handling of cases, led the updating and improvement of judicial concepts and case-handling rules. In response to adults wooing and coercing minors to participate in organized crime, the procuratorial policy of strictly prosecuted and sentencing recommendations in accordance with the law shall be issued, and its implementation shall be supervised.

The report revealed that in response to campus safety issues, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate issued a “No. 1 Procuratorial Recommendation” to the Ministry of Education in 2018. Over the past 4 years, the procuratorial organs, education administrative departments, schools, etc. have been implementing it, actively participating in the special rectification of campus safety, and promoting the establishment and improvement of the prevention mechanism. In 2021, 1,062 people were prosecuted for school violence and bullying crimes, a decrease of 76.9% compared with 2018; 491 people were prosecuted from January to September this year, a year-on-year decrease of 37.8%. In 2020, it will work with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Public Security to establish a mandatory reporting and entry inquiry system. Through compulsory reporting, more than 3,700 cases of violations against minors have been handled, and more than 400 people have been supervised and held accountable for not fulfilling their reporting obligations.

The report pointed out that in response to school violence, the procuratorate issued a guiding case, which made it clear that adults who encountered minors bullying the weak and were ineffective in stopping them could take legitimate defense of the perpetrators, and should not turn a blind eye or pass by.

