Meloni, I will not allow Italy to become an EU refugee camp – News

“I will not allow Italy to become the refugee camp of Europe.” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this on the sidelines of the ceremony in which she laid a wreath of flowers at the Christopher Columbus monument in New York.

According to the prime minister, “we must now declare war on human traffickers”.

For further information ANSA Agency More landings and transfers in Lampedusa – News – Ansa.it Chaos returns in the evening, thirteen landings in less than an hour (ANSA)

“For me it is important that the memorandum with Tunisia continues, beyond the usual attempts of the European left to undermine a very delicate, long and tiring job and of often not having the courage to do it openly, it continues to be the most sensible solution”, said the prime minister. “Then the commission said that in their opinion the memorandum is a model to be used with other nations too, I agree. We need to continue the memorandum, implement it and get the resources. I think the scheme should be used for all the countries in the North Africa”.

Morawiecki’s criticisms made “reference to the immigration and asylum pact, if that is the issue I agree, in the sense that the question is not that of relocation but how illegal departures are stopped, as long as in Europe we pretend to discuss how let’s distribute the people, we won’t get to the bottom of it because no one can think, faced with these flows, of passing the problem on to someone else”. Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaking to reporters in New York. “The immigration and asylum pact is a previous issue, you mentioned it but it is part of the package. Von der Leyen knows that it is not my priority”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA