[The Epoch Times, January 06, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times Special Feature Department reporter Wu Huanxin) After visiting Taiwan at the end of last year, several members of the South Korean government and opposition Congress were criticized by the CCP for “sneaking visits”. Chao Qingtai, a member of the National Power Party, lodged a strong protest.

On January 5, Cho Kyoung-tae called on the CCP to “stop its arrogant attitude” on his Facebook. Cho Kyung-tae is a five-election congressman in South Korea and the president of the Korean-Taiwan Parliamentarian Friendship Association.

He pointed out that this action of the CCP “is not an act of a normal country”, it is “an act of interference in internal affairs that should not have occurred”, and the CCP “has acted without qualifications, authority, and responsibility.”

He also demanded, “Xing Haiming, the Chinese (CCP) ambassador to South Korea, immediately apologized for his false remarks. China (CCP) should not make irresponsible remarks on parliamentarians from other countries.”

“(To interfere in South Korea’s internal affairs) is better than committing to a peaceful solution to the North Korean nuclear issue.” He emphasized.

Zhao Qingtai also expressed the background of his visit to Taiwan that South Korea and Taiwan have many similarities. a lot of.”

Lee Ji-yong, a professor at the Department of International Studies at Keimyung University in South Korea, told The Epoch Times on January 6, “As a member of the Korean National Assembly, Cho Kyung-tae should of course say something like that. This is an issue of South Korea’s sovereignty. South Korea MPs certainly have the right to visit.”

In August last year, after the then Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, the CCP was furious and launched high-level military exercises against Taiwan. Despite repeated threats from the CCP, after the United States, parliamentarians from the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Australia and other countries have also visited Taiwan one after another.

A group of Korean parliamentarians, including Cho Kyung-tae and National Assembly deputy speaker Chung Woo-taik, including members of the ruling National Power Party and the largest opposition party, the Common Democratic Party, visited on December 28-31, 2022 Taiwan. This is the first time a South Korean lawmaker has visited Taiwan after three years since the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19). On the 29th, the delegation held a 40-minute meeting with the President of the Republic of China Tsai Ing-wen and the Legislative Yuan You Xikun and others.

The CCP’s embassy in South Korea expressed strong opposition and protest against the South Korean parliamentarian delegation’s visit to Taiwan. In response to the CCP’s protest, South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman Im Soo-seok said at a regular press conference on the 5th, “The South Korean government has nothing to mention about the individual activities of members of Congress.”

