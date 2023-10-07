Mexico Prepares for Spectacular Annular Solar Eclipse: How to Safely Observe the ‘Ring of Fire’

Mexico City to Witness Annular Solar Eclipse on October 14

On October 14, Mexico will experience a spectacular astronomical event – an annular solar eclipse, also known as the “ring of fire.” This phenomenon is set to captivate the attention of Mexicans as it will be visible in various parts of the country.

According to interactive Google Maps, the odds of each state experiencing darkness are high, with most exceeding 50% and the possibility of increasing, pending updates in the coming days. In Chihuahua, for example, the eclipse will be visible to an impressive 77.17% extent.

While the upcoming annular solar eclipse is an exciting event that will attract people’s interest, it is important to note that directly observing the phenomenon can pose risks to eye health. The retina, in particular, is at risk if individuals fail to follow the recommendations provided by institutions such as the Ministry of Health (SSA) and universities like the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN).

To safely enjoy the solar eclipse, it is essential to acquire solar glasses with filters. Some universities have announced that they will distribute these glasses for free, considering the high cost they may have on online platforms like Amazon.

The annular solar eclipse will be visible in several states throughout the country, with the southern region being particularly privileged. The Yucatan Peninsula will offer a particularly clear view of the “ring of fire.” Other states where the eclipse can be observed include Aguascalientes (67.90%), Baja California Sur (58.66%), Baja California (65.84%), Campeche (90.46%), Mexico City (69.75%), and Chiapas (79.50%).

Prepare yourself for this rare astronomical event and don’t miss out on the opportunity to witness the awe-inspiring annular solar eclipse in Mexico this October 14.

