Michael Melon on Nikola Jokić: He weighed 140 kilograms Sport

Michael Melon on Nikola Jokić: He weighed 140 kilograms

Denver coach Michael Malone spoke about Nikola Jokic after reaching the NBA Finals.

Nikola Jokić will fight for the championship ring after he managed to “clean up” the LA Lakers with Denver (4:0 in the series) and for that he received the MVP award as the best basketball player of the West conference finals. The award named after Magic Johnson is new in the collection of Somborac, who also has two MVP awards for the best player of the season. and if there was justice – he would have three. However, in a season where he is playing his best basketball of his life, he was somehow beaten by Joel Embiid.

Nikola Jokić is also aware that it might not have been fair, but since individual awards really don’t mean much to him and he generally doesn’t like public attention, he defended Joel Embiid in front of the media, while his coach also spoke about the same topic at the press conference. Michael Malone.

“What Jokic is doing is real. MVP awards are real. Triple-doubles are real. All these stat narratives are ridiculous and ignorant… Jokic is averaging a triple-double in the playoffs, is that stat stuffing? Give him some respect for that”raised the voice of the Denver coach who asked the referees for the same thing because of the uneven judging criteria, so that after everything he could share the joy with Jokić’s brothers who watched the match live.

“When Jokić came and played the first Summer League with us, he weighed almost 140 kilograms, was out of shape, but you could see that he was a good player. No one, and if someone tells you otherwise, he eats go**, no one could have seen that he would to be a two-time MVP and pass Wilt Chamberlain’s records every other night”Michael Malone added sincerely.

Little by little, Malone made Jokic the leading face of the franchise, and their relationship is not only coach-player, but they have practically become family friends, and because of that relationship, Denver is so powerful.

(WORLD)

