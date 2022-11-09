New York – When the announcement of the victory of Ron DeSantis he governor of Florida, at Donald Trump’s resort in Mar-a-Lago, Miami Beach, Florida, there were shouts and whistles of approval. And it’s not just a Republican’s success. The tycoon’s fear is that DeSantis could challenge him to the party primaries for the 2024 presidential elections, but perhaps with this victory the governor may have other things to think about. Trump he hoped to officially hear DeSantis announce his exit from the presidential race, but the governor never did, fueling doubts. There were no doubts about his victory in Florida: DeSantis tore up the challenger, the Democrat Charlie Cristbeaten for one and a half million votes out of the eight overall, fifteen points behind, 57 to 42 percentin what was the biggest gap in the run for governor of Florida since Jeb Bush won by thirteen points in 2002. DeSantis also won the Hispanic vote for the Miami-Dade County Democratic fiefdom, the one he assigned to the presidential elections. of 2016 the victory a Hillary Clinton over Trump with a twenty-six point lead.

Edward Cox: “It is not certain that we Republicans will support Trump for the White House” by our correspondent Paolo Mastrolilli

08 November 2022



DeSantis’ success in Dade County makes a alarm bells for the Democrats: the landslide of Hispanic votes towards the Conservatives, highlighted by many polls, is a real fact. Success was followed by that of the senator blond frameanother sign that Florida is passing from a “swing state”, which oscillated between the two parties, to a conservative stronghold.



(afp)

Republicans already had an advantage of over three hundred thousand votes among registered voters before the vote, but the data from these Midterm elections deliver a triumphal dimension that the governor could use in the future for broader goals. In a few years the Italian-American Ronald Dion DeSantis, 44, married, three children, graduated from Yale and Harvard, has gone from moderate to extremist positions, antiabortion, homophobic, promoter of the “Don’t Say Gay” law which prohibits public schools, from kindergarten to elementary school, from addressing the issue of sexual identity. Among his big opponents is Disney, which had distanced itself from its policy of discrimination against gays and lesbians.

In search of a national limelight, DeSantis has openly challenged the whole democratic gotha, sending a plane of illegal immigrants to the liberal oasis of Martha’s Vineyard. The tough man line rewarded him. The Italian-American knows that this is his political momentum and must be fully exploited. If there is one fact that he comes from Florida it is this: his popularity is on the rise, and probably even outside the borders of his state. On November 15 in Florida Trump will announce his descent into the field for the presidential elections. The tycoon expects to have no challengers in the primary. Indeed, he plans to not even have the primary. But in the meantime it must live close to what a substantial part of the party would like to run for the White House in a year’s time. Better if against an elderly gentleman named Joe Biden.



(afp)

If they celebrated DeSantis’s victory on election night in Mar-a-Lago, the governor does not forget that a few days ago Trump called him, misrepresenting his name, “DeSanctimonious”, as if to say Ron the “bigot”, the man pious and hypocritical. Over the years, DeSantis has proved to be someone he does not forget, the type who hits his enemies cold. If Trump is his next target, we’ll understand soon.