Ministry of Interior and Police Warns Foreigners Against Organizing Activities that May Affect Social Peace and Public Order in the Dominican Republic

Title: Ministry of Interior and Police Warns Foreigners Against Organizing Activities that Disrupt Social Peace in the Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO – The Ministry of the Interior and Police in the Dominican Republic has issued a warning emphasizing that foreigners are prohibited by law from organizing activities that may disrupt social peace, citizen security, or public order in the country. The ministry cited Article 122, Paragraph 1 of the General Law on Migration No. 285-04 as the basis for this observation.

Minister Jesús Vásquez Martínez, through his spokesperson Ricardo Fortuna, Director of Communications, expressed concern over the call made by several organizations for members of the Haitian diaspora to participate in a march scheduled for the upcoming Sunday. The objective of this march is to demand a solution to the ongoing humanitarian and security crisis in neighboring Haiti.

However, the spokesperson warned that the Ministry of the Interior and Police, in accordance with existing legal provisions, will not grant permits for such demonstrations to take place within the country. This decision comes at a critical time when Haiti is grappling with political instability, insecurity, and a worsening humanitarian situation.

The call for the demonstration was made by Pastor John Henrys Santana and Bishop Gregory Toussaint during a joint press conference held simultaneously in Miami and the Tabernacle of God Church in Santo Domingo. The planned march was to commence at 12 noon on Sunday, starting at the intersection of 27 de Febrero and Manuel de Jesús Troncoso avenues in the National District, where the Tabernacle of God church is located.

Spokesperson Fortuna reiterated that the Ministry will remain steadfast in upholding the laws of the country, particularly those outlined in the General Law on Migration. This recent prohibition serves as a reaffirmation of the government of the Dominican Republic’s commitment to strictly adhere to the guidelines set forth in the relevant legal regulations.

The Ministry of the Interior and Police aims to maintain social peace, citizen security, and public order within the Dominican Republic, considering the impact that such activities may have on the nation’s stability and overall well-being.

