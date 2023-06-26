Home » Modrič’s Fifth Street Race | Sport
World

by admin
Source: Promo/ARK Modriča

In Modriča, on Saturday (June 24), the fifth “Modriča Street Race” was held, where about 500 competitors participated in the senior competition on sections of five and ten kilometers and in the “Tropic” children’s races.

He was the fastest at ten kilometers Uroš Gutić from Nevesinje with a time of 33:03. Second place went to him Srdjan Samardzic with fifteen seconds slower time.

The local runner finished in third position Žarko Jovanović who ran the ten kilometer section in 33 minutes and 56 seconds.

In the women’s competition, at ten kilometers, she was the fastest Lusija Kimani with a time of 41 minutes and 37 seconds. By the way, this is the third victory in Modriča for the famous athlete. The second was eighteen years old Magdalena Katana from AK “Prnjavor” with a result of 42:05, she took third place The only Harbin from Sarajevo with 43:56.

He celebrated in the men’s competition, which was twice as short Đorđe Cerić from Brod (17:29), was second Davor Vidović from AK Marathon Brčko (18:00), and was third Jasmin Ališić from AK San from Sanski Most with the result (19:22).


In the women’s competition, last year’s fifteen-year-old winner was the first Jovana Radulović from AK Prnjavor with a score of 21:29, runners from Banja Luka Running Club took second and third place, second was Kristina Podvorac with a result of 22:55, and the third excellent Sand Skenderi with the time 23:16.

Before the main event, the “Tropic” children’s races were shown, in which more than 250 children participated, running in seven age categories.

This year’s edition of the race exceeded all expectations with a significantly larger number of participants than last year. We are especially proud of the Tropic children’s races and the children’s program, where we handed out more than 250 medals. The number of children is much higher than last year, we are sorry that we were not technically able to receive even more competitors”said the president of the Modriča Athletic and Recreational Club, Danilo Vasiljević, who thanked the municipality of Modriča and everyone who participated in the organization of the race.

We would like to thank the municipality of Modriča and all the donors, volunteers and participants for their support, which together showed that Modriča is a real city of sports. We hope that next year we will further improve the race and enrich it with new content for our mutual joy”.

Competitors from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, the Czech Republic and Russia took part in the race.

