Home World MONDOCANE: GANGS OF NEW YORK
World

MONDOCANE: GANGS OF NEW YORK

by admin
MONDOCANE: GANGS OF NEW YORK

GANGS
OF NEW YORK

Manhattan District Court indicts Donald Trump


TV viewing – Francesco Toscano leads. Participants Giammarco Landi and, from the USA, Umberto Pascali

Operations Russiagate and Capitol Hill failed, the rigged elections in favor of Biden remained. With his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections, for which he is already the favorite, the attempt to eliminate him from the political scene failed, the judicial route remained.

The grotesque aspect into which the entire operation sinks is the hybrid nature and therefore compromised from the start, of the US judicial system, in which the magistrates are party exponents and, as in the case of the Manhattan prosecutor, are obliged to provide answers who got them elected. It is the clamorous denial of the principle of the division of powers, at the basis of democracy.

Alvin Bragg, district attorney of Manhattan, is a member of the Democratic party and, therefore, enfeoffed in the maneuvers of the families of Biden and his Neocon allies to prevent Trump from being an alternative, probably a winning one, in the next elections. In fact, after the indictment, polls indicate a further surge in support for the ex-president.

The sensational disparity in media and judiciary treatment between Trump and Biden, submerged by endless corruption scandals together with his son Hunter, whose misdeeds, revealed by his computer, police and judicial authorities prevent publication and indictment.

The internal and international implications of a conflict between Trump and the establishment in power, in terms of economic policies (banks, pharmaceuticals, military industry, relocations, against national manufacturing industry), as well as geopolitical strategies (globalism, unipolarity against multipolarity and détente ).

See also  At 17, Essime Maho has already published two books. Conference-Dedication at the modern high school of Cocody - Louis-César BANCÉ

Donald Trump is not a hero of peoples emancipation. During his presidency she was subjected to even heavy conditioning and made choices with negative effects, starting with the Middle East and Latin America. It remains to be seen whether they are to be attributed to autonomous initiative, or to constraints that refer to the end of the two Kennedys. But the role played by China alongside Putin’s Russia and its resounding successes in mediating for the end of the conflicts in the Middle East, together with the growing role of the BRICS, could help create an environment conducive to the peace goals that Trump has announced of wanting to prosecute in the event of his new presidency.

Fulvius

You may also like

Caroline Rose, critic of her album The Art...

“You have generated today’s Ukrainian crisis” and 17...

In India the beasts have a big problem

STELLANTIS / International Auto Show: the new Ram...

Paris, clashes between police and demonstrators on the...

Yung Beef, critic of his album Gangster Paradise...

Stock markets today 6 April: cautious rise in...

Origin of Jovan Memedović | Entertainment

34 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel:...

Pope consecrates Mass of oil: we must call...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy