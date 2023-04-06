GANGS

OF NEW YORK

Manhattan District Court indicts Donald Trump





TV viewing – Francesco Toscano leads. Participants Giammarco Landi and, from the USA, Umberto Pascali

Operations Russiagate and Capitol Hill failed, the rigged elections in favor of Biden remained. With his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections, for which he is already the favorite, the attempt to eliminate him from the political scene failed, the judicial route remained.

The grotesque aspect into which the entire operation sinks is the hybrid nature and therefore compromised from the start, of the US judicial system, in which the magistrates are party exponents and, as in the case of the Manhattan prosecutor, are obliged to provide answers who got them elected. It is the clamorous denial of the principle of the division of powers, at the basis of democracy.



Alvin Bragg, district attorney of Manhattan, is a member of the Democratic party and, therefore, enfeoffed in the maneuvers of the families of Biden and his Neocon allies to prevent Trump from being an alternative, probably a winning one, in the next elections. In fact, after the indictment, polls indicate a further surge in support for the ex-president.

The sensational disparity in media and judiciary treatment between Trump and Biden, submerged by endless corruption scandals together with his son Hunter, whose misdeeds, revealed by his computer, police and judicial authorities prevent publication and indictment.

The internal and international implications of a conflict between Trump and the establishment in power, in terms of economic policies (banks, pharmaceuticals, military industry, relocations, against national manufacturing industry), as well as geopolitical strategies (globalism, unipolarity against multipolarity and détente ).

Donald Trump is not a hero of peoples emancipation. During his presidency she was subjected to even heavy conditioning and made choices with negative effects, starting with the Middle East and Latin America. It remains to be seen whether they are to be attributed to autonomous initiative, or to constraints that refer to the end of the two Kennedys. But the role played by China alongside Putin’s Russia and its resounding successes in mediating for the end of the conflicts in the Middle East, together with the growing role of the BRICS, could help create an environment conducive to the peace goals that Trump has announced of wanting to prosecute in the event of his new presidency.

Fulvius