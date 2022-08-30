Home World More Britons may return to the office to reduce household energy bills
World

More Britons may return to the office to reduce household energy bills

by admin

Original title: Russian media: more Britons may return to office work to reduce household energy bills

　　Reference News Network reported on August 29 According to a report on the website of Russia Today TV on the 28th, the US Consumer News and Business Channel quoted analysts as saying that more and more British residents may soon stop working from home and return to the office due to soaring household energy bills.

According to a survey conducted by Fortune Mart, 14% of 2,000 UK residents surveyed plan to spend more time working in the office to reduce their home energy bills. Among 18- to 24-year-olds, the percentage was even higher, at 23 percent.

About one in seven UK residents worked from home between April 28 and May 8 this year, according to the Office for National Statistics. However, various forecasts suggest that the annual energy price cap faced by the average British household will soon rise from the current £1,971 ($2,329) to £6,089 ($7,195) due to gas shortages and other economic pressures.

Matt Copeland, director of policy and public affairs for the National Energy Action Foundation, told Consumer News & Business: “Energy bills will soar in October and January, which will prompt employees to think about how they can reduce spending. . The next situation may be: They prefer to go back to the office to work and use the energy of the office, rather than the energy of their own home.” (Compiler / Yang Xuelei)

See also  International Energy Agency: Energy crisis may threaten global economic recovery

You may also like

The analyst Nehring: “In Europe sabotages and murders....

DOJ finds ties between Trump and lawyers in...

Middle East, the US is back. Biden now...

With the Belarusian partisans in Kiev: “We win...

Ukraine – Russia: news on the war today...

Clashes in Iraq, assault on the government building:...

Blackmail and evil eye, the family feud between...

Deep in political crisis, Iraq announced the implementation...

Amazonia, “Man of the Hole” died: the last...

Israel slows down, no to the agreement with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy