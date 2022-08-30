Original title: Russian media: more Britons may return to office work to reduce household energy bills

Reference News Network reported on August 29 According to a report on the website of Russia Today TV on the 28th, the US Consumer News and Business Channel quoted analysts as saying that more and more British residents may soon stop working from home and return to the office due to soaring household energy bills.

According to a survey conducted by Fortune Mart, 14% of 2,000 UK residents surveyed plan to spend more time working in the office to reduce their home energy bills. Among 18- to 24-year-olds, the percentage was even higher, at 23 percent.

About one in seven UK residents worked from home between April 28 and May 8 this year, according to the Office for National Statistics. However, various forecasts suggest that the annual energy price cap faced by the average British household will soon rise from the current £1,971 ($2,329) to £6,089 ($7,195) due to gas shortages and other economic pressures.

Matt Copeland, director of policy and public affairs for the National Energy Action Foundation, told Consumer News & Business: “Energy bills will soar in October and January, which will prompt employees to think about how they can reduce spending. . The next situation may be: They prefer to go back to the office to work and use the energy of the office, rather than the energy of their own home.” (Compiler / Yang Xuelei)