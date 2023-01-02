LONDON – The chief rabbi of Moscow, in exile in Spain, says Jews should get out of Russia while there is still time before they become a scapegoat for the war in Ukraine. “When we look at Russian history, whenever the political system was in danger the government tried to vent discontent and anger against the Jewish community,” he says Pinchas Goldschmidt al Guardian.
See also Two cadres in Heilongjiang jointly organized a wedding banquet for their children, a new crown case attended and many people were quarantined | Heilongjiang Province_Sina Finance_Sina.com