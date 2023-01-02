Home World Moscow, the chief rabbi in exile: “Jews should leave Russia while there is still time”
Moscow, the chief rabbi in exile: “Jews should leave Russia while there is still time”

Moscow, the chief rabbi in exile: “Jews should leave Russia while there is still time”

LONDON – The chief rabbi of Moscow, in exile in Spain, says Jews should get out of Russia while there is still time before they become a scapegoat for the war in Ukraine. “When we look at Russian history, whenever the political system was in danger the government tried to vent discontent and anger against the Jewish community,” he says Pinchas Goldschmidt al Guardian.

