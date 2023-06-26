Mother left her daughter in a locked car in a shopping center | Info

A man in Split saw a little girl locked in a car, with the windows closed.

It seems incredible, but no matter how much some things are repeated, they still do not reach people’s consciousness. Even if it was about important things, even the most important ones. And it can hardly be anything more important than of the child’s life and leaving him in the car. Despite the difficult and even unfortunate recent cases, it can still happen. And just as one might understand when an unfortunate event occurs due to the hectic and stressful rhythm of modern life, it is much more difficult to understand when the reason for that is shopping.

Fortunately, such an accident happened in Split. One user recorded it and published it in the Facebook group “Police stops Split and surroundings”.

He states that while parking his car on the ground floor of the “Citi Mall” garage in Split, saw a little girl locked in a car, with closed windows. “She’s screaming from the inside that she’s thirsty. We wait by the car for a few minutes in disbelief, but there’s no one there. I should have taken a picture of the car, the license plates, and made it public. The lucky woman went to the City and found her mom, who was recklessly shopping and still smarting in style: Little didn’t want to get out of the car”.

“I don’t like parents like this. It’s not appropriate to leave an animal locked in a car, let alone a little girl with closed windows in the basement of a garage full of exhaust fumes,” wrote that user in the aforementioned Facebook group. It would be normal for the police to read that status and in Split and the environment, stop the mother from this kind of uncontrolled shopping before leaving the child in controlled conditions.

