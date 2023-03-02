The press room of the Holy See announced the motto and logo of the pope’s visit to Hungary at the end of April this year. This is his 41st international pastoral visit.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis will visit Hungary from April 28 to 30. The motto and logo of the 41st International Pastoral Mission were published by the Holy See Press Office on March 1. The visit’s motto, “Christ is our future,” is written on the right side of the logo.

The central element of the logo is Budapest’s Chain Bridge, a historic bridge in Hungary that spans the Danube. It is a symbol of the capital and the country and was originally built to connect the two cities of Buda and Pest. The bridge is reminiscent of the importance of building bridges between people, something Pope Francis has mentioned many times.

In the logo, next to the two piers of the bridge are the yellow and white colors of the Holy See flag, and the red, white and green colors of the Hungarian flag. The circle surrounding the logo symbolizes both the Eucharist and the world redeemed by Christ.

There is a cross on the upper left of the circle. This is reminiscent of Pope Francis’ speech in Budapest on September 12, 2021, namely: May the cross be a bridge between the past and the future.

