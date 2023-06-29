MUWI La Rioja Music Fest completes its 7th edition program

The festival MUWI La Rioja Music Fest will fill the streets of Logroño from August 31 to September 3.

The festival MUWI (MUsic + WIne) is one of the most interesting proposals at the end of the festival period in the northern zone, characterized by its good atmosphere, the oenological experience, the gastronomy, the magnificent setting of the Franco-Spanish wineries, and the creativity and closeness in night and day activities in different parts of the city for all audiences.

This year you will be able to enjoy, as usual in its musical line, an interesting selection of well-known state bands as well as others that are making people talk: La MODA, Varry Brava, Iván Ferreiro, Quique González, Grises (in his farewell year), Siloé, Merino y Mil Córdobas, Joe Crepúsculo, Kokoshca, Los Tiki Phantoms, Los Invaders, Lady Banana, Los Flamingos, Impacto Vudú, La Harvest Miscegenation Band, Little Boy, Pin Pan Pum Disco y THE DEAD Amadeus Band.

Additionally, a parade of the Vile Scoundrel and a couple of DJ’s points will set the scene and accompany the massive arrival of MUWIers from other provinces. The 14 DJs that join (and close) the poster are Edu AnMu, David Van Bylen, Tangerine Sistas, Sweet Drinkz, Espada & Jotapop, César Gallard, Tempranillo, Guatecøn, IPU, Lazy Sunday, Lugg, Jafi Marvel, Poprockers! y Panoramis. On Saturday, September 2, on Laurel Street, live music and DJ sessions will fill the streets, bringing the MUWI experience to the tourist and food and wine center of the city.

If Laurel Street has become a tradition and habitual pilgrimage for those who visit Logroño, also the wine selected exclusively for this edition, which becomes an iconic souvenir. The wines chosen are a 100% Tempranillo Crianza DOC, which represents the night and the most authentic part of the festival, and the 100% young white Viura as a sample of the daytime and cooler part, as indicated by Pedro Díez as representative of the winery. .

