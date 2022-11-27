A 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy died of a series of stab wounds. This was reported by the New York police who rescued the two children in an apartment in the Bronx. The mother of the two children had been taken into custody and hospitalized only an hour earlier, after the agents had intervened following reports of a “woman who behaved irregularly, but not violently”.

The mother has not been arrested and the children’s father has not been taken into custody, Deputy Chief Louis De Ceglie of the Patrol Borough of the Bronx said at a news conference. Before taking the woman to hospital, officers were told by a family friend that the children were with their father, De Ceglie said. A 911 call at 7:55 p.m. local time for the same location reported two children not breathing. De Ceglie explained that the agents returned to the apartment and found the children with multiple stab wounds. Officers and a family member tried to revive the children while they waited for an ambulance, which took them to New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center where they died. The police have a “possible suspect” under custody and are continuing their investigations, De Ceglie said.