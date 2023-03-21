In these days the training center will be empty. There are ten players called up by their respective national teams for the upcoming matches

Udinese he will try to better prepare for the next championship match against Thiago Motta’s Bologna. A challenge that has an important European flavour, given that the two clubs are fighting for the seventh place finish which would guarantee qualification for the next Conference League. In these hours, however, we also have to deal with the injured and all the players who will instead leave due to the call-ups of their respective national teams. Udinese’s training ground is destined to empty, as they are ten players ready to go towards these two commitments with the country of origin. Let’s go see who we’re talking about.

The first both for importance of the national team and for its weight within the latter is nehuen perez. The Argentine has been one of the fixed points of Lionel Scaloni’s team in the last year. All he missed was the call-up to the World Championship in Qatar, for what can be defined as a real hoax from all points of view. Not only Nehuen, however, will be busy over the next ten days. There are also other footballers named after the duo Sandi Lovric and Jaka Bijol from Slovenia. Let’s not forget too Festy Sweet and James Abankwah engaged respectively with the under 21 and under 19 of Ireland.

The other summons — The summons certainly don’t end there. Coach Roberto Mancini has called up Simone Pafundi for the next commitments with England and Malta, while Destiny Udogie it will go with the category under. The young Vivaldo Semedo will join his teammates in Portugal for matches with the under 18s. Nestorovsky returns to his Macedonia and at the same time the first call-up to the senior national team arrives for Lazar Samardzic. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches. A real emergency starts against Bologna. Here are all the players out <<< See also Madrid's Alebrije publish their album inspired by Mexico

March 20 – 09:14

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

