Home World News Udinese – Bruseschi is emptied / 10 called up by the national teams
World

News Udinese – Bruseschi is emptied / 10 called up by the national teams

by admin
News Udinese – Bruseschi is emptied / 10 called up by the national teams

In these days the training center will be empty. There are ten players called up by their respective national teams for the upcoming matches

Udinese he will try to better prepare for the next championship match against Thiago Motta’s Bologna. A challenge that has an important European flavour, given that the two clubs are fighting for the seventh place finish which would guarantee qualification for the next Conference League. In these hours, however, we also have to deal with the injured and all the players who will instead leave due to the call-ups of their respective national teams. Udinese’s training ground is destined to empty, as they are ten players ready to go towards these two commitments with the country of origin. Let’s go see who we’re talking about.

The first both for importance of the national team and for its weight within the latter is nehuen perez. The Argentine has been one of the fixed points of Lionel Scaloni’s team in the last year. All he missed was the call-up to the World Championship in Qatar, for what can be defined as a real hoax from all points of view. Not only Nehuen, however, will be busy over the next ten days. There are also other footballers named after the duo Sandi Lovric and Jaka Bijol from Slovenia. Let’s not forget too Festy Sweet and James Abankwah engaged respectively with the under 21 and under 19 of Ireland.

The other summons

The summons certainly don’t end there. Coach Roberto Mancini has called up Simone Pafundi for the next commitments with England and Malta, while Destiny Udogie it will go with the category under. The young Vivaldo Semedo will join his teammates in Portugal for matches with the under 18s. Nestorovsky returns to his Macedonia and at the same time the first call-up to the senior national team arrives for Lazar Samardzic. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches. A real emergency starts against Bologna. Here are all the players out <<<

See also  Madrid's Alebrije publish their album inspired by Mexico

March 20 – 09:14

© breaking latest news

You may also like

first the shareholders pay, then the bondholders –...

Udinese – Two weeks of hard work, the...

ATP Serbian Open Banjaluka famous list of participants...

Weather forecast Tuesday March 21, 2023 | Info

At Villa Filippina, the second appointment of “Leggendo...

MERCEDES-BENZ / A 100 percent electric Citaro in...

only «traditional Russian cuisine»- breaking latest news

Gastoz lost his wallet | Entertainment

Europe to the test of gas: drought and...

GOODYEAR / URBANMAX COMMUTER: the tire range for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy