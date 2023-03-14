The Rossoneri defender commented on yesterday’s match and at the same time also spoke about Saturday night’s match. The statements

Alessandro Florenzi is ready for this Saturday night’s challenge. The former Roma defender who currently wears the Rossoneri club shirt continues to work and just yesterday evening he returned to the field with the Italian champion team. We’re talking about a footballer who still has a great desire to show off and get noticed for his plays. At the end of the meeting he also spoke about the match that will take place this Saturday against the coach’s bianconeri Andrea Subtil. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go immediately to listen to his statements in view of a very important meeting like this one this weekend. Here are the words during Alessandro Florenzi’s post match interview.

“It will be a very different match, in which Udinese will put their physicality on the field. We have to play our game, give our best and bring home the three points”. Already at the end of the match against Salernitana, the players are aware that Saturday’s match won’t be easy precisely because Udinese know how to create difficulties all the teams in our championship. Indeed, the black and whites have always given the demonstration that they play the best games against the big names. Florenzi also said its on return from a not so simple injury. Here are the declarations of the full-back of the Milan team.

Ready to play — “I’m happy to be back, even though I’m embittered for what we failed to achieve”. A footballer who now wants to take back an important role within this team that wants to end the season in the best way possible and imaginable. Quickly changing the subject, you can’t miss all the latest coming from the transfer market.Just in the last few hours there is talk of the sale of a very important component such as Rodrigo Becao. The management has already identified the replacement << See also Elon Musk sold Tesla stock for $ 1.1 billion

