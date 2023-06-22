Home » Neymar is free to cheat on her, but his girlfriend set 3 conditions
Neymar is free to cheat on her, but his girlfriend set 3 conditions

by admin
Neymar reconciled with Bruna Brancardi and, in a few months, the two are set to become parents, with the Brazilian international becoming a father for the second time. Neymar has another son, Davi Lucca, who is 11 years old.

Known as a party-goer to no end, Neymar never misses an opportunity to have fun. His off-season absences from club teams to attend his sister’s birthday, his nights out and his presence at the Rio carnival are just some of the things that have kept the headlines in recent years.

Now, Spanish daily Marca, citing journalists from “Em Off”, reveals an unusual clause in the relationship between Bruna Biancardi and Neymar. The two established three conditions that the footballer cannot violate if he wants to be “crooked”, reports marca.com.

“Neymar Jr has an agreement with his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi. This Monday, June 19, the Em Off portal revealed that the two have reached an agreement whereby his adventures will never be made public”, is the information circulating on Instagram.

Columnist Erlan Bastos writes that Neymar is free to flirt and even have sex with other women, but Bruna has set three rules to accept this situation: “That he must be discreet, use a condom and not kiss them on the mouth” .

Photo source: instagram

See also  Neymar recovers: ankle therapies work, photos on IG

