nfl player announces club in podcast | Sport

nfl player announces club in podcast | Sport

At one time, Aaron Rodgers was the best in the league and should have been one of the most famous names in history, but…

One of the best NFL quarterbacks in recent years is now deciding his fate. For weeks, there have been talks about where Aaron Rodgers, the former Green Bay playmaker, will continue his career. He may have already broken, but the public will find out only tomorrow when he will be a guest on an American podcast!

It sounds completely unbelievable, but it seems that the decision that all American football fans are waiting for will be announced by the most controversial player in the NFL during a guest appearance on Pat McAfee’s show. For now, there are options to stay, go to another team or even retire, which has been talked about more and more in recent days.

The decision to end his career probably wouldn’t surprise anyone because Rodgers is known for his controversial decisions and thoughts. Not so long ago, he talked about how the ayahuasca plant, the leaves of which he chews in South America, helps him to connect with his ancestors and to feel the touches of people who are his family and whom he has never met on his body.

However, there are also those who believe that Rodgers will not retire because of the strong contract he has. If he decided to end his career, the former champion and MVP of the league part of the season would also give up his earnings even 60 million dollars, which is not a little money…

