Nicaraguan Regime Cancels Legal Status of Jesuits and Orders Expropriation of Assets

The Nicaraguan government, led by former Sandinista guerrilla Daniel Ortega, announced on Wednesday the cancellation of the legal status of the Association of the Society of Jesus of Nicaragua, commonly known as the Jesuits. Along with this decision, the regime also ordered the expropriation of the Jesuit’s assets, which include a university and two private schools.

The Nicaraguan Society of Jesus Association, which had been registered since May 16, 1995, has now been dissolved according to the official agreement published in the Official Gazette La Gaceta by Nicaraguan Minister of the Interior, María Amelia Coronel Kinloch. This move follows the recent freeze of bank accounts and immobilization of properties of the prestigious Jesuit Central American University (UCA) by the Nicaraguan Justice, controlled by the Sandinistas, after the university was accused of terrorist offences.

The UCA, considered a stronghold of freedom of thought in Nicaragua, has vehemently denied the accusations by the authorities but has chosen to suspend its academic and administrative activities in response. The Jesuits also administer two schools in the country, El Centroamérica and Loyola.

The Society of Jesus, which counts Pope Francis among its members, is the largest male religious order in the Catholic Church with over 16,000 members. On their website, they describe themselves as pastors, teachers, chaplains, doctors, lawyers, and astronomers, among other roles, all working towards nurturing “men and women for others.”

The Ministry of the Interior, in the ministerial agreement, cited the non-compliance with laws and the expired board of directors, among other reasons, for outlawing the Asociación Compañía de Jesús de Nicaragua. The ministry accused the association of hampering control and surveillance of non-profit organizations and lacking transparency in financial reporting and management. The regulatory entity was also unaware of their activities and projects, and whether they aligned with their stated objectives and purposes.

Regarding the liquidation of assets, including Loyola and Central America private schools, the Nicaraguan government stated that the Attorney General’s Office will transfer the movable and immovable property to the State of Nicaragua.

Tensions have been rising between the Ortega government and the Catholic Church, with priests being expelled and imprisoned, religious activities being banned, and diplomatic relations suspended. Pope Francis has criticized the Sandinista government, describing it as a “rude dictatorship” and pointing out the imbalance in its leadership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

