Hit scene on the field – Nikola Jokić, mobile phone and you can guess what was on the screen.

Nikola Jokić was filmed looking intently at his mobile phone on the basketball court, and then celebrating because of what he saw. “We all know what he turned on to watch“, wrote Denver on his club profiles on social networks, and it is not difficult to assume that it is probably a trotting race. There were interesting (but also accurate) comments that he does not even celebrate his winning baskets so violently.

Jokić has been a passionate lover of horses since childhood, spending summers with them until he joined the national team, and he actively runs his stud farm in America. It is so certain that even on the field of Memphis, preparing for the Western Conference derby (second-placed against the first-placed Nuggets), he was looking at his horses running. See how much emotion he watched them with:

We all know what he’s tuned into pic.twitter.com/ZlqA05k5ze — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets)February 25, 2023

Nikola Jokić is so dedicated to horses that he spends every free moment thinking about them and his team. It is supposed to be like that after the European Championship spent as much as 143,000 euros to buy three racing necks at the auction on September 12 and 13. A nice scene also happened in January, when found out at the racetrack that he was going to the All-Star. “I was there and didn’t even pay attention to the All-Star, to be honest“, admitted Nikola honestly, in his own style.

Nikola’s coach and everyone in the club know about Jokić’s passion, so they organized the awarding of his MVP award for last season right in Sombor in the stable, where he last summer they made a big surprise and made him cry. In the background, musicians played Zvonko Bogdan’s hit song: “I’ve been preparing my carrot for a long time”. Remind yourself once again what it looked like:

Surprise in Sombor✈️ We flew to Serbia to surprise the BACK-TO-BACK MVP! And, wow, this moment was special.pic.twitter.com/aFvIEDgnSj — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets)May 11, 2022

Nikola Jokić and horses – it is an eternal love and he is so dedicated to it that he began to actively learn about them and read books about horses in English in America. Along with family, friends and basketball, it’s hard to imagine anything being closer to his heart than horses. After all, after his professional career, his ambition is to return home and become a trotting coach.