artist band, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birdshave released a new song “Dead To The World“, a new preview of what will be their fourth album study to be called “Council Skies”. This record will be released on June 2nd of this same year through Sour Mash Records. The artist herself said that this was her favorite song from her new project and that it was unlike anything she had done before.

The release of the single explains the excitement of all the fans of the band when the mysterious orchestral clips recorded by Noel himself reached social networks. “Dead To The World” is one of many songs that feature string arrangements of Rosie Danversa frequent contributor to High Flying Birds. In addition, the other advance singles, “Pretty Boy” and “Easy Now”, were very well received by their fans and had many positive comments, as well as national radio support.

“Council Skies” It will be available on CD, vinyl and in various digital formats. You can now access the reserve through this link. The British band have also announced that they will be performing at a series of festivals and will play several concerts in the UK and a 26 date US tour, headlining jointly with alternative rockers Garbage. In addition, upcoming dates of shows in Europe are expected.

