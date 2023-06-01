Home » North Korea, Kim’s sister: the satellite will go into orbit – Ultima Ora
(ANSA) – BEIJING, JUNE 01 – Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, has assured that North Korea will send its first military spy satellite into orbit, about 24 hours after the failure of the first attempt. Kim, in a dispatch from the KCNA news agency, harshly criticized the United States for its condemnation of Pyongyang’s plans. “If the launch of the satellite were to be particularly criticized, the US and all other countries that have already launched thousands of satellites should be denounced. It is certain that our military satellite will be correctly put into orbit in the near future and will begin its mission” (HANDLE).

