Saša Obradović decided to leave his best player on the bench, and he didn’t like that at all!

Mike James doesn’t stop causing problems for Saša Obradović! Now he clashed with the Serbian expert in the middle match with Partizan! At the match that is Novak Đoković was also watching next to the court the black and whites were the better opponent in the first half, and they started the second better. They made a big difference and with the score 53:38 in the 25th minute, Obradović called a timeout.

When the minute of rest was over, he decided to leave James on the bench, which the troubled game organizer did not like at all. James approached his court and seemed to be dissatisfied and asked the reason for not being on the court again. At the end of it all, one of the assistant coaches had to calm him down!

However, Saša Obradović’s decision was obviously a good one, because Monaco’s 11:0 series followed. The team from Monte Carlo arrived at 53:51, Željko Obradović had to call a timeout, and after a minute of rest, Aleksa Avramović managed to finally break the series and score for 55:51. By the end of the quarter, however, Partizan regained the advantage and went to the break with a score of 62:54. See how the confrontation between Obradovic and James looked on the bench:

James had given only four points up to that moment, and he returned to the game only at the beginning of the last quarter when Alen Smailagić scored a point right over him.

