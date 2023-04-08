11
The legend of the 'green jacket', the six triumphs of Jack Nicklaus, the fundamental passage of the Amen Corner and many other curiosities about the first Major of the season, at the start today in Georgia with the legend Tiger Woods and with our Chicco Molinari.
THE MYTH OF THE GREEN JACKET
- The winner of the Augusta Masters receives, in addition to the prize money (communicated to the players only during the last day), a green jacket which is presented to him during the prize-giving ceremony by the outgoing champion. The winner will be able to keep it with him throughout the year, bringing it back to the Club at the next Masters. Be careful though, because he will also have the right to be able to use it every time he returns to Augusta.
ALWAYS ON THE SAME GREEN
- The first edition of the Augusta Masters was held in 1934. As per tradition, the tournament is played during the first week of April. It is the only Major that has been held since the first edition on the same course and is played every year at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Georgia (USA), in one of the most exclusive clubs in the world.