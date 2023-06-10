Olimpia Milano comeback against Virtus in game 1

Race 1 is the night of Devon Hall: l’Olympia Milan first chases, then recovers and overtakes the The power of Bologna in the second half. The first half saw aOlympia Milan rather tense, finding good basketball only in a few flares. Lots of turnovers and some defensive errors, in addition to the 22 free throws granted to Virtus, ensure that the Bolognese team is ahead at half-time. In the second half, the Milanese team manages to find the way to the basket much more consistently, while in the last period they muzzle the The power of Bologna.

Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna | The match

Difficult start forOlympia Milan, who immediately suffers a 0-10 run and struggles tremendously in the offensive midfield. To unlock the Milanese team is Napier with a 4-point play after 3’30”, but immediately afterwards he commits the second foul of his game. There The power of Bolognathanks to the many mistakes between missed shots and Milanese turnovers, maintains a lead of 9 points in the middle of the first quarter. Hines scores the basket of 9-16, but ready the answer of Teodosic from three points. Datome e Shields they place a partial of 9-0 for the Milanese -1. The partial is extended with the triple of Napier on the siren of the first quarter, for the first advantage Olympiad: 21-19 at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter opens with the basket of Mickey, while the many Milan turnovers return. L’Olympia Milan unlocks with triple di Napier and signs on 24 even, but Hackett immediately responds for the +2 Virtusbefore the triple of Teodosic. Napier continues to hammer from three points for 29-32, but also comes the third foul soon after. There The power of Bologna extends again to +10, thanks also to the many free throws. L’Olympiad reacts and returns to -5, but Belinelli scores the triple of the new +8 at the end of the first half.