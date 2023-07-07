Home » “Oliveira Dos Cen Anos”, hymn of the centenary of the Celta de Vigo by C. Tangana
"Oliveira Dos Cen Anos", hymn of the centenary of the Celta de Vigo by C. Tangana

“Oliveira Dos Cen Anos”, hymn of the centenary of the Celta de Vigo by C. Tangana

C. Tangana sets aside the role of interpreter to execute the composition y production (next to pablopablo, Alizz y harto rodriguez) of the new anthem of the Centenary of the Real Club Celta de Vigo. It is a composition emotional y coral that takes the form of Love Letter to present a modern piece of music with roots in the folklore ancestral gallego thanks to the participation of symbols of Vigo culture such as the Coral Casablancathe musician José Lois Romero (responsible for the percussion arrangements and regular collaborator of Baiuca), The group of tambourines As Lagharteiras and the popular Celtic rock Breogan Troops –among whose members is Simepunk bandleader Keltoi!

The single is accompanied by a video clip at the level of great film productions that, directed by Pucho himself, transports us to the landscape of the Vigo estuary, with the island of San Simón and the Rande Bridge in front. The images allow a meeting between tradition and modernity without losing sight of the relevance of women as the central axis of Galician society, as well as the energy of the celestial fans. With this action, the Galician club shows that it has been able to adapt to changing times.

The origin of this unexpected collaboration arises from a tweet published by C. Tangana offering to compose the hymn for the centenary and, surprisingly, what could have been an anecdote has come true. In fact, the link between the singer and the city of Vigo is not accidental; dates back to the viguese origins of his father and his love for the team from the cradle. With “Oliveiras Dos Cen Anos”, Pucho gives us a work exclusively in Galician whose vision and presence allow the universality of traditional music.

