On September 22, Zhejiang added 22 new asymptomatic infections and no new confirmed cases

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-23 09:03

From 0-24:00 on September 22, 11 cities reported no new local positive infections.

11 cities reported no new confirmed cases.

One new case was cured and discharged on the same day, and there are 13 confirmed cases.

11 cities reported 22 new cases of asymptomatic infections. Among them, 22 were imported from abroad (6 imported from Japan, 3 imported from Germany, 2 imported from Egypt, 2 imported from South Korea, 1 imported from Hong Kong, China, 1 imported from the Russian Federation, 1 imported from the United States, 1 imported from Canada, and imported from the United Kingdom. 1 case, 1 imported from Vietnam, 1 imported from Ecuador, 1 imported from Nigeria, and 1 imported from Indonesia); no local asymptomatic infection.

24 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation on the same day, and 101 cases of asymptomatic infection were still under medical observation.

As of 24:00 on September 22, a total of 3,404 confirmed cases have been reported across the province. Among them, there are 674 imported cases and 2,730 local cases.