Home World On September 22, Zhejiang added 22 new asymptomatic infections and no new confirmed cases-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net
World

On September 22, Zhejiang added 22 new asymptomatic infections and no new confirmed cases-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

by admin

On September 22, Zhejiang added 22 new asymptomatic infections and no new confirmed cases

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-23 09:03

From 0-24:00 on September 22, 11 cities reported no new local positive infections.

11 cities reported no new confirmed cases.

One new case was cured and discharged on the same day, and there are 13 confirmed cases.

11 cities reported 22 new cases of asymptomatic infections. Among them, 22 were imported from abroad (6 imported from Japan, 3 imported from Germany, 2 imported from Egypt, 2 imported from South Korea, 1 imported from Hong Kong, China, 1 imported from the Russian Federation, 1 imported from the United States, 1 imported from Canada, and imported from the United Kingdom. 1 case, 1 imported from Vietnam, 1 imported from Ecuador, 1 imported from Nigeria, and 1 imported from Indonesia); no local asymptomatic infection.

24 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation on the same day, and 101 cases of asymptomatic infection were still under medical observation.

As of 24:00 on September 22, a total of 3,404 confirmed cases have been reported across the province. Among them, there are 674 imported cases and 2,730 local cases.

Source: Healthy Zhejiang Author: Editor: Zheng Haiyun

See also  Stop Erasmus, Wales is not there: "We allocate money to continue the exchange between students"

You may also like

The latest Russian defeats behind the liberation of...

U.S. Navy’s largest stealth destroyer deploys 7th Fleet...

Moscow isolated to the United Nations. China and...

“A million conscripts at the front”. Anger after...

Ukraine Russia, news on the war today 23...

The New York State Attorney General sues the...

More than 250,000 people line up to pay...

[News Highlights]Is 60% of China’s flights cancelled? |...

Israel and Palestine, Lapid’s turning point at the...

Huang Lichen: Gold fluctuates at a low level,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy