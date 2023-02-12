On the 7th day after the strong earthquake in Turkey, the Chinese rescue team continued to search and rescue in the severely affected areas

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-12 21:41

CCTV news client Today (February 12), the strong earthquake relief in southern Turkey near the Syrian border has entered its seventh day. According to data released by the governments and disaster relief agencies of Turkey and Syria, the strong earthquake has killed more than 28,000 people in the two countries. What is the current progress of the Chinese rescue team’s local search and rescue work?

CCTV reporter Zeng Wenfu: On February 12 local time, we continued to follow the Chinese rescue team to conduct investigations in the more severely affected areas, hoping to find and search and rescue as many surviving trapped people as possible.

Over the past few days, aftershocks have continued to occur in our area. We felt a very obvious shaking last night. Therefore, when we set off today, we also had earthquake experts with us. Their main purpose was to be able to repair some of the collapsed buildings after arriving at the scene. Carry out risk assessment to ensure that our team members are relatively safe when performing tasks.

In the past few days, the Chinese rescue team has been fighting continuously, from one ruin to another, to carry out search and rescue work around the worst-hit areas of Antakya. So far, our Chinese rescue team has successfully rescued 4 survivors. At the same time, we have also provided some help in the search and rescue operations of local rescue forces and rescue teams from other countries, such as providing them with a kind of technical support, using Some of our life detectors help them identify if there are any survivors in the ruins.

Another survivor was found. The Chinese rescue team is rescuing

On the morning of the 12th local time in Turkey, around 16:00 Beijing time today, the Chinese rescue team found signs of life in the ruins of a 5-story residential building in Antakya. When the rescue team shouted into the ruins, they could hear the response of an adult man. It was confirmed that the man’s vital signs were stable. The Chinese rescue team is currently stepping up the rescue.