PIKE – Il Saudi Arabian Grand Prixsecond appointment of the world of F1opens with a sensational twist: the Red Bull Of Max Verstappen, in fact, suffered problems in the first part of Q2, in qualifying, when he still hadn’t set a good time. For this reason, he had to go back to the box definitively getting out of his car: he will therefore start 15th in tomorrow’s race. The problem has been identified in the drive shaft. So no problem with the engine, but what is certain is that the weekend in Jeddah suddenly gets complicated for the Red Bull, which had so far dominated free practice giving signs of omnipotence.

The situation in qualifying

Qualifying therefore proceeds without one of the main protagonists. For their part, the Ferraris qualified for Q3, albeit with a few moments of apprehension especially for Carlos Sainz, who needed the last attempt to overcome the cut. It should also be remembered that Charles Leclerc will have to serve ten penalty positions on the grid: at this point, the head-to-head with Verstappen ignites.