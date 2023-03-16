O Outback Steakhouse launched three new products that, in addition to being disruptive and unusual, are ideal for sharing. The novelties translate the brand’s innovation DNA into recipes that range from a grand noble cut of pork to a chocolate explosion combined with nachos and different flavors of drinks with Jack Daniel’s. All of them are available at the 141 Outback restaurants in Brazil, except for delivery, for a limited time.

The Extraordinary products are surprising in terms of their proposal and Bold Flavor, which are already characteristic of the brand. It is the case of Tomahawk Fried Pork (R$ 119.90), noble pork meat with approximately 800g of a lot of flavor. Marinated, roasted and pururucado, the dish is served with guava barbecue sauce and two side dishes of the customer’s choice. The cut offers the right measure of meat with a layer of fat, in addition to having different textures, such as the tenderness of the cut and the crispiness of the crackling.

The Jack Trio (R$39.90) is a drink option for lovers of Jack Daniel’s or for those who want to try new flavors. The first, a combination of the traditional Jack Daniel’s Old n.07 with lemonade, vanilla, pink pepper and grenadine syrups, finished with pink peppercorns. The second, made with Jack Fire, lemonade, vanilla and ginger syrups, finished with ginger foam and crumbles. And the third, made with Jack Honey, lemonade, passion fruit pulp and red passion fruit and pink pepper syrups. The drinks are presented in tasting format, in the iconic Outback boomerang, with 200ml each.

Finally, the Sweet Choco Nachos dessert (R$ 39.90) brings the combination of chocolate tortillas accompanied by chocolate mousse with a touch of Brownie Thunder. It also accompanies white chocolate syrup and chopped fresh strawberries.