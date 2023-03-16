Home World Outback brings the menu of extraordinary items – MONDO MODA
World

Outback brings the menu of extraordinary items – MONDO MODA

by admin
Outback brings the menu of extraordinary items – MONDO MODA
Outback Sweet Choco Nachos @ Disclosure

” data-medium-file=” data-large-file=”

O Outback Steakhouse launched three new products that, in addition to being disruptive and unusual, are ideal for sharing. The novelties translate the brand’s innovation DNA into recipes that range from a grand noble cut of pork to a chocolate explosion combined with nachos and different flavors of drinks with Jack Daniel’s. All of them are available at the 141 Outback restaurants in Brazil, except for delivery, for a limited time.
The Extraordinary products are surprising in terms of their proposal and Bold Flavor, which are already characteristic of the brand. It is the case of Tomahawk Fried Pork (R$ 119.90), noble pork meat with approximately 800g of a lot of flavor. Marinated, roasted and pururucado, the dish is served with guava barbecue sauce and two side dishes of the customer’s choice. The cut offers the right measure of meat with a layer of fat, in addition to having different textures, such as the tenderness of the cut and the crispiness of the crackling.

Outback Tomahawk Fried Pork @ Disclosure

The Jack Trio (R$39.90) is a drink option for lovers of Jack Daniel’s or for those who want to try new flavors. The first, a combination of the traditional Jack Daniel’s Old n.07 with lemonade, vanilla, pink pepper and grenadine syrups, finished with pink peppercorns. The second, made with Jack Fire, lemonade, vanilla and ginger syrups, finished with ginger foam and crumbles. And the third, made with Jack Honey, lemonade, passion fruit pulp and red passion fruit and pink pepper syrups. The drinks are presented in tasting format, in the iconic Outback boomerang, with 200ml each.

Outback Jack Trio @ Disclosure

Finally, the Sweet Choco Nachos dessert (R$ 39.90) brings the combination of chocolate tortillas accompanied by chocolate mousse with a touch of Brownie Thunder. It also accompanies white chocolate syrup and chopped fresh strawberries.

Outback Sweet Choco Nachos @ Disclosure

See also  Japanese MPs: China’s military threat proves that what’s going on in Taiwan is what’s going on in Japan (Figure) Taiwan Strait | Taiwan-Japan Relations |

You may also like

A trailer dedicated to the story of Redfall

Cyclone Freddy, 130,000 displaced and hundreds of victims...

La La Love You, La Casa Azul and...

The states of the USA in which to...

Korean chips are no longer stuck, Japan cancels...

Dodik supported Andrija Mandić in the elections for...

The board of FK Borac resigned Sport

“The Pediatric Cardiology and Heart Surgery departments are...

Palermo, “Women in art” with the Florio Stand:...

The Green Revolution of the Nigerian Church

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy