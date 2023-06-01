Palermo continues to plan for next season, and fields are being sown in Torretta

by blogsicilia.it – ​​13 minutes ago

The playoffs for Serie A continue with the second leg of the semi-finals and Palermo, absent in the play-offs, are at the window to plan for next season. Who will be at the top with the team that will fight…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo continues to plan next season, and fields are being sown in Torretta appeared 13 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».