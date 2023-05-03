by livesicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – Known and unsuspected faces. Like Veronica Cusimano and Salvatore Orlando. She is unemployed, he is a retired banker. They would even have hosted a summit in their home in Vf 45, in the maze of narrow streets between…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, unsuspected “on the balcony waiting for drugs” appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».