Of the results in the Euroleague matches, two do not suit Partizan and Crvena Zvezda in the battle for the top 8.

Source: MN Press

Partizan and Red Star continue the fight for a place among the eight best teams of the Euroleague, and two results do not go their way after the matches played on Thursday evening. The victories of Žalgiris and Virtus from Bologna are in question. The only outcome that fits is Real’s triumph against Valencia.

Partizan lost to Armani and remained sixth in the table, with a score of 15-13, but now teams such as Baskonia (15-12), Žalgiris (15-13, Maccabija (14-13)) are threatening… both Italian teams.Sergio Scariolo’s team is at 13-15, and Ettore Messina’s team is at 13-15, while Crvena zvezda visits Panathinaikos on Friday and is currently at 12-15.

Because of all that, the “eternal” ones do not match the triumph of the two mentioned clubs. In Berlin, Virtus outclassed Alba (96:74) on the wings of the masterful Miloš Teodosić (21, 6as). Neither did the Lithuanian team in Kaunas against Asvel (85:67). The Serbian teams were only helped by the Madrid team, who “pulled out” a triumph in an uncertain final with Valencia (95:91), leaving them with a score of 13-15.

THE RESULTS:

White – Power 74:96

Zalgiris – Asvel 85:67

Olympiakos – Bayern 102:74

Real Madrid – Valencia 95:91