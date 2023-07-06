Peru Declares State of Emergency Amidst Eruption Threat from Ubinas Volcano

Peru Declares State of Emergency Around Ubinas Volcano Due to Imminent Danger

Peru has declared a state of emergency in the vicinity of the Ubinas volcano following a new eruptive process that began on June 24. The government approved the preventive measure due to an increase in explosions and the expulsion of ash in recent hours. The state of emergency will be in effect for 60 days and covers the districts of the Moquegua region, approximately 1,100 km south of Lima, which have been affected by Ubinas, Peru’s most active volcano at an altitude of 5,672 meters.

It is important to note that the specific towns where the state of emergency will apply have not been specified by the authorities. However, near the volcano are the districts of Ubinas, Yunga, Lloque, Chojata, Matalaque, and San Juan de Tarucani, which are home to around 2,200 people.

This recent eruption comes four years after the previous one, prompting authorities to raise the alert level from yellow to orange. On Tuesday, Ubinas released columns of smoke and ash, reaching a maximum height of 5,500 meters above the crater’s top, according to the Geophysical Institute of Peru. The volcanic materials affected the districts of Ubinas and Matalaque.

The state of emergency declaration aims to enable the execution of exceptional, immediate, and necessary measures and actions to reduce the existing risk, as well as response and rehabilitation interventions. The Peruvian government shared this announcement on Twitter.

The Ubinas volcano has been closely monitored due to its frequent volcanic activity. This state of emergency serves as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected population and provides authorities with the necessary resources to mitigate potential hazards.